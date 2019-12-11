At the Nov. 25 Poncha Springs Board of Trustees meeting, Mark Merklein requested that trustees repeat their support of a trail easement in the proposed Larks Perch subdivision, which is under consideration by the Chaffee County Planning Commission.
Mr. Merklein and I attended the latest Planning Commission meeting about Larks Perch, so he was aware that Colorado Parks and Wildlife had recommended that a trail not be included in this subdivision because of potential disruption of wildlife migration patterns.
Planning Commission members noted this was the first time they had remembered hearing such concerns.
It doesn’t come as any surprise to me that Mr. Merklein would ignore CPW’s concerns about our local elk herds.
I have raised the same concerns to friends at Salida Mountain Trails, who with the same unanimity as the Poncha trustees disregard any comments that fail to promote industrial trail building.
What began as a community-wide effort to build a few trails on south-facing hillsides north of Salida has turned into a mindless effort to overrun every sanctuary wildlife might have with year-round bicycle and foot traffic in all directions.
This effort is now complete with simultaneous building and repair efforts because flooding of previously built trails by storms is eroding hillsides meant for hooved use only.
The loss of what were once large elk herds in the Vail Valley was documented in an article Aug. 25 in the Guardian. Herd counts of a thousand in 2009 were reduced to 53 last year.
Wildlife biologists found the most likely culprit to be expanded use of trails in that valley. The timeline for that expansion is reflected in the same timeline that has occurred in the Arkansas Valley.
Lower use here does not mean the impact on elk is lower, and the trend of battery-assist bikes exacerbates the impact from a few hardy winter travelers to an unlimited supply of wealthy trailblazers.
Last winter observant residents of this valley saw herds at the very outskirts of town like never before.
Heavy mountain snow had driven them to lower elevations. The piñon-juniper forests the local fauna could once winter in with relative comfort are fractured with trails and mountain bikes with fat tires.
This year our winter is again setting up to be epic and because of the early onset could have greater impact on wildlife than last winter. Fortunately, thoughtful planning processes being developed in Salida and a new comprehensive plan for Chaffee County could mitigate some of these impacts.
Unfortunately for wildlife, all this planning is driven by developers and newcomers.
This will be especially devastating for elk because of their relative rarity in the United States.
Residents of urban areas throughout America are less familiar with elk than they are with African rhinoceros, which inhabit urban zoos, making them somewhat familiar nationwide.
Elk are not common sights even in states with large populations, because they inhabit especially remote areas not always accessible to motorized traffic.
So planning for this valley will be driven by development interests that are more interested in perimeter trails for use by human residents and lip service for wildlife habitat.
Despite the new love for trails, people who are using them are accessing them with vehicles.
A parking lot was built to supplement an already existing one last year on CR 110, and stakes are driven for what appears to be another on CR 108.
If trail use were driven by exercise, these lots would not be necessary because users would leave from town and upon arrival at the parking lot would turn around and return to town out of breath.
Soon the lots will have toilet facilities and perhaps in the not too distant future shower facilities to keep new cars safe from sweaty people.
Watching the slow burn on Methodist Mountain this fall was a picture in habitat creation, which was juxtaposed against daily reminders of the Amazon burning in an effort to destroy habitat.
Natural forces competing against unnatural forces and wildlife forced to compete in a shrinking environment in both places.
It’s easy to complain of mindless destruction of the rainforest that supports such a diverse community of plants and animals, but destruction of habitat in our public lands is equally reprehensible.
Hopefully when well-meaning planners congregate, enough of them will have seen an elk not driven to distraction by hordes of trail lovers to honestly assess whether the industrial trail building industry is appropriate for this valley.
My guess, based on the unanimous approval of Mr. Merkein’s request for more trails near his subdivision, is that thoughtful consideration of consequences is not on anyone’s agenda.
Kirby Perschbacher, a lifelong Salida resident, is a carpenter. He established the School Board Monitoring Commission.