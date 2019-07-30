Dear Editor:
In recent memory, we have seen two presidential elections where the winner of the overall national popular vote was not the candidate who actually became president of the United States.
It happened with President Trump, and before that it happened with President George W. Bush. For good reason, people have been complaining about this problem for years.
Thankfully, our legislature recently passed the national popular vote law, and the governor signed it, so that Colorado can be part of the solution to this problem.
Unbelievably, there are people now trying to take us backward by getting the national popular vote law repealed in Colorado. It’s totally ridiculous. We need to keep Colorado voters permanently first, ahead of whatever big-money groups want to go back to a warped system where the highest vote-getter doesn’t actually win.
Kate Shea,
Buena Vista