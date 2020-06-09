Defund? Dismantle?
Among the repercussions of the protests following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is a movement to defund and dismantle metropolitan police departments.
It’s by no means clear what exactly liberal politicians mean by the terms.
Do they mean to completely eliminate police departments in Minneapolis and other cities? Or reduce funding and use funds that have gone to police departments in other ways, for education, housing or neighborhood small business loans, for example?
The death of Mr. Floyd under a policeman’s knee is a terrible tragedy and should never have happened, but eliminating or even reducing funding for police is not the answer.
Changing certain rules and regulations relating to police operations could be.
In many metro police departments union rules make it difficult to almost impossible to fire officers for rules infractions, even those involving violent police actions.
In cases where officers do leave or lose their jobs, they often go to work at other departments in other cities or states where their previous record cannot be tracked or divulged.
The result is officers who should not for a variety of reasons be doing police work continue in their careers and continue their questionable if not outright bad practices.
It should be said that most officers in law enforcement do follow the rules, do respect those they are sworn to protect and are conscientious about individual rights. It is a difficult, dangerous profession where officers face unknown risks every time they put on a uniform and report for duty.
However, local governments need to have the ability to discipline if not release those officers who do not follow procedures or standards, who leave one job to go on to another where they often continue questionable practices.
Lowering police pay, reducing street presence in high-crime neighborhoods, cutting staff and making police work more difficult are not going to reduce but rather will ultimately increase violence.
Sound bites to defund or dismantle police may be language some politicians use to appease constituents frustrated by violence and brutality, but it is irresponsible, shortsighted and will cause further harm to communities that are at greatest risk.
How much harm?
Downtown merchants have had just a single weekend following Salida City Council’s decision to close to vehicular traffic the two blocks of F Street north and south of First Street.
We understand the council’s intent, that is to help restaurants hit by the coronavirus and resulting health orders and restrictions, especially after the community’s overwhelming opposition to opening city parks to alcohol consumption.
But how much harm will the closure do to other businesses dependent on auto traffic for day-to-day customers?
The closures eliminate about 39 parking spaces. This means downtown customers must park further and further from their destination, making even more difficult an already difficult parking situation throughout the downtown district.
Instead of closing two entire blocks to traffic, would allowing restaurants, coffee, sandwich and ice cream shops to use one or in some cases two parking spaces for their business have accomplished the same result?
Some restaurants not on the two closed blocks are doing just that, using a parking space or two to help spread out customers as needed in order to meet health department distancing requirements.
Would a less severe action have accomplished the same result and still allowed traffic flow and access to a majority of downtown businesses?
— MJB