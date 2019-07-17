Dear Editor:
As the summer slows, our poorest, inept houseguest of a season. I think to myself things are status quo. The two radio stations, Town & Country Salida Hits and Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Oldies, continue to kick out the jams. Mostly “Moondance” by Van Morrison.
The Texans appear ready and willing to invade at any moment, making Coloradan BBQ\Amarillo style from our physical selves. And bottling up the local water, to be bathed in and mixed with homebrew stump liquor somewhere below Oklahoma.
U.S. 50 is a Road Warrior-esque saga. In town and above and below. I expect the Mohawk guy whose cameo appeared in “Weird Science” to pull up on me and stare, then throw his little, blond gimp at me.
It’s been a fine year for wildflowers; they are many, though fading. There’s perfection in those petals. The cacti, nondescript weeds and aggressive, alien-looking flora provide ample views with minimal wanderings.
The river is husky and omnipresent She’s a savage mistress that I tiptoe around. In both there’s something ethereal. Something just outside our grasp.
What a perfect time to enjoy our little piece of the universe. Our day today, and this Monday is far superior to that of Cheboygan, Michigan’s. Probably … I’m guessing.
Adam Miller,
Salida