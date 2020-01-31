Adding redundancy
over Cottonwood
CenturyLink officials will be meeting with Gunnison County commissioners in the next month to provide an update on work to complete a fiberoptic connection between Buena Vista and the Western Slope over Cottonwood Pass.
The importance of having redundant and diverse fiberoptic connections was apparent in the Upper Arkansas Valley during several years with frequent service disruptions, in particular for Charter Spectrum and Verizon customers, companies that lease access from CenturyLink.
In summer 2018, a San Luis Valley wildfire in Costilla and Huerfano counties knocked out service for four days for Charter and Verizon users. This was just one of a number of service outages up to that time.
The service outages prompted John Spezze, Chaffee County sheriff, to write Federal Communications Commission officials complaining about the lack of redundant service, a critical safety issue for many county residents.
In fall 2018, Charter officials announced they had secured redundant services – presumably from CenturyLink, whose customers did not lose service when Charter and Verizon users went down.
This was because though CenturyLink had redundant capability, Charter and Verizon had opted not to lease the service.
Since fall 2018, Charter and Verizon have had service outages but typically for just an hour or two at most.
Having another fiberoptic line available, this one over Cottonwood Pass, will give communication providers one more redundant option.
Chamber congrats
Each year, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce presents awards to those who have made significant contributions to their community, in their work and in their volunteer efforts.
This year’s Cornerstone winner, Terry Scanga of Scanga Meat Co., was honored for his work over the years at the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Salida Rotary and a number of other organizations.
Teacher Maggie Falconi, Woman of the Year, was called a “hub within the Hispanic community” and a bridge between Salida and the world.”
Man of the Year Gary Buchanan of Salida’s Heart of the Rockies Radio Group was recognized for his work with Sunrise Rotary, Vaqueros and Elks.
Wendell Pryor of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. received the Vaqueros’ “Wanted” award; Marilyn Bouldin received the From the Heart award; and Rachael Walke of Walke and Associates PC was honored as Business of the Year.
David Blackburn, Salida School District R-32-J superintendent, received the chamber’s Entrepreneur of the Year award for his role in the district joining Colorado Mountain College, and the Salida school board was recognized for its efforts to make the CMC annexation possible.
To all award winners, congratulations and thanks for making Salida and the Upper Arkansas Valley a better place to live.
Felt well qualified
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt’s appointment to the Colorado Water Conservation Board as the Arkansas River Basin representative gives the upper valley a voice on an organization with statewide and regional influence.
The board sets water policy for the state, works with other basin organizations on larger-scale projects and administers severance tax funds.
Mr. Felt is well qualified for the position and will make a strong representative for the region.
— MJB