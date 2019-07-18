Dear Editor:
A little clarity, MJB. The recent report by the U.S. Department of Energy was in fact prepared by two private companies, i.e., Management Information Services Inc. (MIS) and Leonardo Technologies, Inc. (LT), not the U.S. Department of Energy. Both companies have easily identifiable conflicting economic interests.
The client list of MIS includes Energy Corporation of America and Peabody Energy, who together specialize in oil and gas extraction, coal mining, distribution and sale, while LT specializes in energy research, development and portfolio management.
The report had nothing to do with a fair and unbiased assessment of the economic and environmental costs and benefits of coal-fired plant carbon dioxide creation and sequestration.
The report was clear on one point, however; the sequestered carbon dioxide will be transferred and injected into existing oil and gas fields (Permian Basin), thereby improving production. As such, the stated “reduced carbon emission” benefit due to carbon sequestration at the Pueblo coal plant is simply untrue.
The jobs noted as “being lost” by not maintaining the coal plants are more than made up for when building clean solar and wind plants, as Xcel has now demonstrated repeatedly and as Vestas also validates (an operating Pueblo-based wind tower manufacturer).
The cost of retrofitting existing coal plants is higher than the cost of building new coal plants. Notably, the construction of new coal plants would never be approved by Colorado consumers or legislators since it runs counter to bipartisan legislation and recent voter initiatives that are intended to protect the environment and enhance jobs (see Colorado Energy Policy).
Lastly, the stated “lower electrical costs” for consumers exists only when the price per gallon of auto gas stabilizes or increases; otherwise, the proposed delivery and sale of carbon dioxide to the Permian Basin is no longer cost-effective for the buyers, i.e., gas pipeline and oil companies.
So, why even consider spending massive sums of monies paid for by Colorado customers to maintain antiquated carbon-producing coal plants? The answers can be found quite easily: Look at who wrote the report, who requested and paid for the report and, of course, who thought that the report was such a great idea.
Erick Miller,
Salida