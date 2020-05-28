Dear Editor:
Dan Bishop’s beautiful, knowledge-based May 18 letter titled “By the numbers” says everything – and more – that I had planned to say.
As a retired registered nurse with three decades experience, several years of which were in public health in Arlington, Virginia, and southwest Alaska, after puzzling over the number of unmasked people I’d seen in Walmart, the hardware store, gas station and two very small post offices in western Fremont County, I’d concluded perhaps most of them simply didn’t know the basic purpose of wearing a mask, so I’ll focus on that.
We human beings shed invisible droplets from both our noses and mouths when we sneeze, cough or speak, or just breathe in and out. A mask covering both our nose and mouth prevents the droplets from entering the air, where scientists say viruses can last up to three hours.
So even when we enter a building when no one else is present at the moment, if a person not wearing a mask, whose droplets contained the virus, has been in that building in the three hours before our arrival, we will be breathing in remaining air and possibly breathing in the virus left behind if we are not wearing a mask – whether we’re there only briefly or longer.
So it works both ways, and this is the basic means of viral transmission between people and basic purpose of a mask in public.
In a different setting, no surgeon, surgical nurse, anesthetist or other health professional would dream of walking into an operating room to perform or in any way participate in operating on a patient without a mask over their nose and mouth. Every person in the operating room is taking responsibility for the patient’s safety based upon knowledge and compassion.
Relevant knowledge reduces or eliminates fear, so we take precautions on a daily basis. If we know a global pandemic is occurring and that trained public health experts probably know more about pandemics than we do, we, as intelligent, responsible people, follow their advice, automatically wear our masks in public, probably going about our daily tasks with precautionary measures replacing or at least diminishing any fear we may have felt.
We’re all here for a reason, known by us or not. We may not be responsible for babysitting a neighbor’s kid, but basic decency requires that we at least try to “do no harm” to our neighbors or their kids.
Judith E. Hicks,
Howard