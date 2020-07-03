Dear Editor:
To resolve the ongoing dilemma of knowing what is true about this pandemic, I humbly suggest we need not be experts on its many complexities. We can instead rely upon what knowledgeable experts tell us and upon the obvious evidence which establishes for us undeniable truth. Consider these examples:
We now realize the undeniable and unfortunate truth that coronavirus depends upon humans as its host which creates an intermixing of the biological nature of the virus with human nature and our anatomy.
The virus ‘finds’ easy entry into our bodies particularly thru our mouths and nostrils and our breathing. And, it is human nature to be careless and complacent for we often fail to thoroughly wash hands or openly cough or continue our close-distance daily activities and travels, without masks, enabling the virus to persist.
Other salient things about COVID-19 we truly just do not know.
For examples, are the mysterious measle-like child illness caused by the virus or how long does coronavirus remain active after it is transmitted into the air and on what surfaces will it linger?
For how long does a survivor of the disease have immunity? And, who is most vulnerable? During its current surge, the virus is now surprisingly affecting obese, 35 years or younger people. (Perhaps this is somewhat predicable based on their social activities?)
Yet, the evidence clearly establishes when the virus enters the unfortunate ‘host’ it causes higher temperatures, coughing, headaches and ultimately overwhelms the lungs, making breathing nearly impossible and often leads to death.
The virus will, however, as if (insidiously) ‘hide’ in some, making them asymptomatic and unknowingly infectious to others.
Coronavirus is lethal.
The U.S. mortality rate is now over 100,000 and world-wide nears 500,000.
It is little comfort but certain we will survive this pandemic as humans did the ‘Spanish Flu’ of a century ago with global deaths totaling well over a million.
President Trump, never with a mask sets a poor example and is clearly uninformed or for political reasons says, ‘We have tremendous control of it (the virus) and anyway ‘It’s going to disappear one day, like a miracle…’
He also suggests that taking hydroxychloroquine or injecting disinfectants like bleach or Lysol might be effective treatments for the ’corona flu’ or that ‘slowing the testing is better,’ The president obviously does not speak the truth.
However, based upon their experience, research, data, medical experts consistently warn about COVID-19.
It will not miraculously disappear but may become endemic and seasonal. When developed, an effective vaccine will curb its spread.
Until then, humans do control what we do and if we follow their recommendations, we then have effective measures to control the virus.
Now, however, with our necessary but impatient return to ’normal,’ the virus has ‘surged’ in record numbers.
We have predictably returned to unwanted conditions when this pandemic first began.
Edward Lambert
Salida