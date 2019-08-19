Dear Editor:
A few days ago there was an article on the front page of The Mountain Mail. It concerned the language that the school board wanted on the November ballot for the proposition of uniting with the Colorado Mountain College. The language chosen is an outright lie to the citizens who must choose.
Robert Heinlein, noted author, stated various ways to lie. He said that the slickest way to lie is to tell the right amount of truth then shut up. The school board has a proposition that they deem beneficial. Of course, an added benefit requires an added sacrifice. The language that the school board chose for the ballot issue outlines the benefit that fits their chosen goal without mentioning the required sacrifice. That constitutes a lie to the voters.
I am used to being lied to by “leaders” who place their goals over the informed will of the people. What bothers me most in this particular instance is that the very people who are in place to educate our youth are choosing to practice selective distribution of information to the voters. They place their goals over the informed will of the people.
I wonder what is being taught in our schools. Is this same principle of selective distribution of knowledge that the school board uses being practiced in the classroom by the teachers who are subordinate to them?
August “Augie” Burgoon,
Salida