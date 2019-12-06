A perfect storm-plus
Those who have lived in the region for more than a year or two, and who use U.S. 285 to travel to Denver and the Front Range in winter, typically have a story or two to tell of their Fairplay and South Park driving experiences.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, what’s being described as a “perfect storm” hit travelers on U.S. 285 in South Park.
Early in the week the storm that deposited up to 16 inches of snow in Salida dropped 5 to 6 inches on Fairplay and South Park. Then the area received another dusting of snow Thursday night.
On Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed both lanes of I-70 west of Denver because of rockslides. CDOT recommended travelers take 285 south to Fairplay, then Colo. 9 over Hoosier Pass to Breckenridge, to ski resorts along the interstate.
This set the stage for the storm, with traffic backed up for miles on icy, snow-packed roads and at times near zero visibility. High winds whipped up the fresh snow and South Park’s notorious ground blizzards resulting in sections of 285 being closed to traffic at various times, and, ultimately, stranding some 700 travelers in Fairplay over Friday and Saturday nights. In some cases travelers were rescued off the highway by emergency personnel using tracked vehicles.
After motels filled, visitors were allowed to sleep in hallways. Some were housed in the town’s community center. When power went out at the center, visitors were moved to South Park High School.
Churches, the high school, local stores and volunteers provided blankets and food.
It was a perfect storm and an incredible response by Fairplay and Park County law enforcement, emergency personnel, local groups and volunteers who first of all plucked travelers from stuck vehicles, then provided shelter and food for several hundred travelers during two nights of a wintry Colorado holiday weekend.
A salute to Fairplay, South Park and Park County and all those involved and assisting over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Your efforts in most difficult conditions, your generosity, kindness and charity in some cases saved lives and overall made strangers as comfortable as possible in what could easily otherwise have been a disaster.
‘Food was fantastic’
Speaking of thanks, the Salida Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Joseph Parish Center served some 750 folks a complete turkey dinner.
Among those enjoying the fare and seeing first hand an American tradition were three students from Qatar via Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, guests of the Konopka family.
Some 119 volunteers helped prepare, serve and clean up after the dinner.
Thanks to all those assisting and to organizers Rose Silva, Lu Valerio and Keith Valerio for their efforts to make the dinner, now a Salida tradition, happen once again.
As one of the diners, Larry Fehling, said, “The food was fantastic.”
Thank you, Monarch!
Monarch Mountain is offering a day of skiing and boarding on Monday in exchange for nonperishable food items or a cash donation.
It’s a great opportunity for those on a tight budget to sample superb early-season conditions. For Monarch’s regulars, its a great way to hit the slopes while contributing to a worthy cause.
Beneficiaries this year are The Grainery and First Presbyterian Church food banks and the county’s Boys & Girls Clubs.
Thanks, Monarch Mountain, for the help!
— MJB