Dear Editor:
A writer to the Dec. 19 issue of the Denver Post “Open Forum” has urged people to support the Solar Energy Industries Association’s five-year expansion of the current Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) at its present rate of 30 percent.
“With solar, our average monthly bill is expected to fall from $109 to $4.36, saving us more than $1,200 a year. Without the ITC it would take significantly longer to see return on our investment.”
I urge readers to support this legislation with Republican senators in our national government. The current 30 percent ITC is scheduled to expire in 2022. Let’s keep solar investment affordable to everyone.
Lee Truitt,
Buena Vista