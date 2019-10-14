President Trump’s decision to withdraw our few troops from the Syria-Turkey border area earned considerable criticism from allies.
Sen. Graham said the decision is “a catastrophe in the making.” Rep. Cheney said it’s “a catastrophic mistake.” Former U.N. Ambassador Haley said, “We must always have the backs of our allies.”
President Trump answered these critics. The Kurds were engaged in a contractual relationship fighting the Islamic State (ISIS).
They were well paid and equipped for their fighting, much like any mercenary group. Further, they were given three years to consolidate eastern Syria to feed their long-held desire to form an independent Kurdistan with other Kurds in Turkey, Iraq and Iran. They failed.
The Kurds’ problem and by association the U.S. is that regional powers like Turkey and to a lesser extent Iran and Syria have long held the Kurds in disdain.
In fact, Turkey considers the Syrian Kurds allies to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which are Turkish Kurds and terrorists fighting for independence for the last 35 years.
Basically, the Kurds hijacked our fight with ISIS to feed their regional civil war to earn independence.
President Trump is aware of that agenda and also trying to constrain American hawks who want to use our military willy-nilly across the world.
Remember, Mr. Trump frequently said during his 2016 campaign that he wants to escape from endless wars and bring our fighters home.
Also, we need to ask ourselves whether withdrawal of a few American troops really matters in the conflict against ISIS, and did it really grant the Turkish government the “green light” to attack “terrorist” Kurds? Perhaps. But the Syrian civil war that led to the rise of ISIS is over, and the dictator in Damascus won thanks to the Russians and Iranians.
We can blame Obama for that outcome, not Trump. Yes, the Turks have permission from Damascus to cross into Syria and will consolidate a buffer zone along the Syrian border to control terrorist actions fostered by independence-minded Kurds and allow for millions of refugees to return home.
I bet the U.S. would do the same if we had a similar problem on either of our borders with Mexico or Canada.
The question Trump’s critics don’t answer is: Will ISIS return to fight another day? Not necessarily. Keep in mind al Qaeda and ISIS are in many more places today than when U.S. forces first pursued them in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Also, what remains of ISIS is trapped in a small area in Syria and if they make a ruckus can be easily handled by Turkish and Russian air strikes, and they won’t bother with concerns about collateral damage.
Another point about all the fake news about the Kurdish plight is evidence of a basic misunderstanding about the Middle East, which is locked in a constant cycle of war in part because of English fools who redrew the maps after World War I.
Trump’s critics can learn about Middle East culture by watching “Lawrence of Arabia.”
The first time Lawrence goes into the desert, his guide stops at an oasis. As the guide drinks from the well, a figure rides toward them and shoots dead Lawrence’s guide.
Lawrence is stunned and asks why the Arab killed the guide. The Arab responds, “He is Hazzami. He is nothing. He knew that he could not drink from our well.”
Much of the region is locked in tribal wars and doesn’t want democracy. In part because of those tribal wars, we do not need to stay there another day, much less a century.
Rather, let the regional players fight these problems and leave the larger security challenges like China and Russia to the United States.
Why must America get involved in every conflict around the world, unless you believe as some Trump critics do, that we are the world’s policeman?
I’m a security cooperation expert helping the Pentagon work with land forces across the world.
Our allies and foreign partners like us because we are ready to fight for them and more often than not give them training and equipment to settle their own challenges.
The American taxpayer ought to ask whether there should be a limit on how much of this fighting really supports our national interests.
America has too many fights ongoing now and much bigger ones ahead.
For our national interests, we must not squander our resources on others’ wars. Let’s put Syria in the rearview mirror.
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Bob Maginnis graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and is an instructor at the Army War College.