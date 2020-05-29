Dear Editor:
I am responding to Mr. Waxman’s rebuttal. First of all, Mr. Waxman has freedom of choice to get any vaccine that he chooses. I encourage him to do so. My letter on vaccines was not to convince anyone not to get a vaccine. It was to help those who choose not to get a vaccine. Two very different groups of people.
Mr. Waxman said the lawsuit in my letter was dismissed with prejudice. This is legal jargon taken out of context in an attempt to prove his point. The case was dismissed voluntarily with prejudice. This means that the two parties settled out of court and did not need to revisit the case. There was nothing to revisit. They each paid their own attorneys, as stated in the ruling. Check your legal definitions.
The lawsuit was filed because the Department of Health and Human Services refused to comply with the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request by the Informed Consent Action Network. They had to go to court to get the Department of Health and Human Services to comply with the FOIA request. There were no criminal charges or damages sought, only information.
The lawsuit was successful because the Department of Health and Human Services finally had to admit that it had no documents (information) to verify the safety or effectiveness of vaccines. “No records available.” This resolved the issue as it was a request for documents. Therefore, no need to revisit the issue.
I quote from the lawsuit below. You may also go to the website icandecide.org at icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/013-STIPULATION.pdf.
“Whereas, the parties hereto now desire to resolve this action;
“It is hereby stipulated and agreed, by and between the parties by and through their respective counsel:
“1. That after conducting a reasonable search of the files most likely to contain responsive records, neither the NIH nor HRSA were able to identify any records reflecting recommendations by the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services pursuant to 42 U.S.C.A 300aa-27(b)(3) at any time between from January 1, 2009, and April 10, 2018.
“2. That the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed with prejudice pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), each side to bear its own costs, attorneys fees, and expenses …”
The FOIA request for documents through this lawsuit showed that there were no documents. Case closed, successfully, and voluntarily dismissed with prejudice. This letter is now voluntarily closed with prejudice. No need to revisit.
Carolyn Hess,
Salida