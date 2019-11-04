Dear Editor:
Top reasons to vote “no” on 5A-Colorado Mountain College annexation:
1. Salida school board and CMC were deceptive, using ballot language listing only advantages, omitting mention of tax and providing no Blue Book information.
2. This was justified by the claim TABOR does not require this information if there is no “new tax.” Does TABOR really defend this position?
3. Even if true, TABOR doesn’t prevent full disclosure of the cost. Why not do the ethical thing and disclose costs in the only place the voter will certainly see – the ballot?
4. When asked why CMC and the school board were not transparent, “Friends of Salida Schools” (Mountain Mail Oct. 15), told us a brand-new truth:
“Regrettably, the ballot language does obscure the tax increase required of us to join the CMC district. That language was employed to avoid confusion among those voters who will not realize property tax increases.
“We local taxpayers have to bear some of the burden of providing further opportunities for public education in our community.”
This remarkably candid admission proves they knew mention of the tax would make 5A less likely to pass.
5. Friends of Salida Schools is claiming 5A enables “free college classes for high school students.” Is CMC actually providing this service free, or is payment coming from Salida School District?
6. Unless a student obtains a CMC degree, credits from CMC will only transfer to other schools as elective credits, not major credits.
7. A recent Friends of Salida Schools pro-5A mailer lists “The Cost? $2.40/month per $100,000 of a home’s actual value.”
What is absent? Mention that commercial property will not only pay this tax, but at a rate more than four times that of residential.
Commercial property will pay $9.73/month per $100,0000 value. This calculates to $584 per year per $500,000 value for commercial.
8. There is no long-term guarantee that CMC board will spend money taxed from Salida in Salida.
9. No sunset provision – if we discover CMC annexation is not working for us, there’s no escape.
10. The tax levied by CMC will always stay the same or go up, never go down.
11. We already have higher property taxes for the next 10-plus years to pay off new elementary and high school buildings.
12. Increased residential and commercial property taxes and increased cost of goods and services due to these property tax increases will make living in Salida even less affordable.
13. An Oct. 18 MJB editorial states: “In casting ballots, only a handful of voters would not understand that a tax was involved.”
Perhaps half of all Salidans read The Mail. Many rural residents are even less likely to read The Mail.
The mailers from Friends of Salida Schools, advocating for 5A, access all these people and contain half-truths and factual omissions.
Where do all voters go to educate themselves with verifiable facts?
Their ballot or their Blue Book.
Voters not understanding the tax will likely number in the thousands.
Vic Veltri,
Salida