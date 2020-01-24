Dear Editor:
We wish to express our gratitude to Salida City Council, Salida Planning Commission and, most importantly, Glen Van Nimwegen and Drew Nelson for their creative forward-thinking and clear understanding of our town and the issues we face as a growing community.
While this process may have seemed quick to some, we have been working to create an affordable development for almost three years at Confluent Park. The Crabtree Group was instrumental in navigating our current land use code.
The process we worked through in Salida with multiple public meetings would have been a 100 percent administrative process in many municipalities. To say we’re grateful that the land use code is being updated would be a huge understatement.
Typically, once the public, through elected council, makes clear its wishes, then land use regulations can be created and codified. Administrative staff, trained and experienced in land use matters, review land use applications for conformity to the code and approve or deny accordingly. This frees up council and Planning Commission to address new matters and variances without having to enter lengthy negotiations for every project.
A modern code that incentivizes those things our community wants and limits those we don’t will greatly streamline our entire municipal process and help us achieve mutually desirable goals and allow developers to work in a predictable environment. A new code should remove current barriers to building affordable rentals in Salida, which will allow more of those who work here to live here and enjoy all we have to offer.
Harder-Diesslin Development Group has enlisted Commonwealth Development Corp., an experienced Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) developer, to apply for the tax credits needed to create a 48-unit project at Confluent Park that will provide housing at 50 percent AMI (area median income) rents, currently $766 a month for a two-bedroom apartment.
There will also be a number of units available at 30 percent and 40 percent AMI. Commonwealth is in the midst of a competitive proposal process with CHFA to attain the tax credits needed to help fund this project. At the earliest, construction on this project could start near the end of this year. We pray they are successful.
We are grateful to live and work and thrive in such a beautiful place as Salida. John and I find our greatest inspiration at the top of Backbone or the start of Chicken Dinner and a one-hour ride turns into two. What a great way to live!
Walt Harder,
Harder-Diesslin Development Group,
Salida