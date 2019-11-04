Dear Editor:
The education of the next generation and our own continuing education is paramount to the sustainability of our community. The voters took a risk and supported a new high school and elementary school during tough economic times. The district has kept the trust given to them:
• Managed funds to ensure effective operational performance.
• Maintained the school infrastructure to ensure long-lasting assets.
• Received 16-plus awards including governor’s award and School District of Distinction.
• Several Boettcher/Daniels scholarship winners.
In short, excellent performance.
There is no shortage of opportunities to improve and build on this excellent performance: teacher/administrative compensation, curriculum, support for at-risk students, dealing with pressure on facilities due to growth rates exceeding predictions.
Partnering with others is the best way to ensure continued high levels of performance: Colorado Mountain College, the city, the county and most importantly as a community.
The best solutions, next steps, come from working together and a willingness to adapt. Our children’s success is the performance metric we must all hold. This is no easy task in today’s complex social environment.
The school board took an innovative and progressive approach in asking you for your vote and support for CMC. It would have been easy to just “go it alone.” Trust the district, teachers and board to continue delivering an excellent education to our children. The help of these other partners will enable us to financially and programmatically stay in alignment with sustaining this wonderful community as it grows.
Vote yes for 5A and continue to support our next generation and our community.
David Armstrong,
Salida