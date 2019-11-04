Dear Editor:
I would like to share a personal experience I have had with Colorado Mountain College and why I am voting yes to 5A.
I grew up in disadvantaged circumstances with my grandparents in Denver. My childhood did not include any family expectation that I should attend college.
I heard about a CMC campus in Glenwood Springs from a brochure in my high school counseling office. It explained classes were affordable and that there were a variety of two-year associate degrees that were also transferrable to larger Colorado Universities.
I called the CMC office and they helped me with loan information, living arrangements, class options. I jumped on a Greyhound bus a few months later and off to college I went. The two-year education degree I earned helped me transfer as a junior to the University of Colorado.
At that time, in the early 1990s, I saved myself around $35,000 in school debt by attending CMC rather than a larger university. CMC provided me a vital link to getting established as a young adult.
If Salida votes yes to 5A we will become part of the CMC district, and anyone needing an affordable college option will pay $80 per credit hour rather than the $170 per credit hour for out-of-district students.
As taxpayers we will pay .003997 mill levy that supports the college, an average of $8-$12 per month per residential household in Salida.
Yes on 5A is an important community opportunity to expand affordable learning options, including free college classes for our high school students. Please check out salidaschoolstories.com for more information.
I am voting yes on 5A to help provide the same “foothold” to any young community members who need options and help getting started into adulthood.
Miki Hodge,
Salida