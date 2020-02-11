Dear Editor:
I have been overwhelmed by the amazing friendship and love that I have received since Sonia passed on Jan. 5.
So many of you have reached out to offer comfort and support as well as practical help and donations. I know that there are more than I will name in this letter.
To the city of Salida – Sonia blossomed there as an employee, loved her work and her co-workers. From mayor, administrator and council to all of her co-workers, I so appreciate you reaching out to me and making this time a little easier for me. I am honored that you will name the new community garden “Sonia’s Garden,” and I know that it will give everyone who knew and loved her a meaningful place to remember her.
To my brothers and sisters at Rotary – you have kept me fed both spiritually and literally with wonderful meals, donations and messages of love and encouragement. “Thank you” does not seem to be enough.
Jo Ann and Mary Ann – thank you for making Sonia’s memorial service so meaningful and poignant for her family, friends and myself. The stories and memories that everyone shared were beautiful and heartfelt – thank you to all of you.
Amicas graciously donated toward the food, Dave Chapman kindly helped us all ease into our memories at the beginning of the service and Kent Davidson and Rob Teegarden contributed to a wonderful ambiance after the service.
Darald Brady picked and donated plants, the team at the SteamPlant ensured that everything went seamlessly and respectfully.
I am grateful to you all. Jon MacManus created a beautiful picture of Sonia and Alana running under the Grandmother Tree, and so many others contributed to make this a memorable and moving occasion. I am humbled.
Elise and Kent helped with my loss of Alana – thank you for easing that pain. To all of my friends and family – I cannot do this without you.
I have always known that I have been blessed to call Salida my home and now realize how unique and special this community really is.
I have felt the love and the hugs grow daily and appreciate every one of your thoughts and love; this letter just touches the surface of my gratitude.
Steve O’Neill,
Salida