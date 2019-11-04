Dear Editor:
To the Salida School District and all affected residents:
Vote “no” on 5A.
Regarding my previous letter, I believe I must apologize for a mathematical error. I was using numbers, I’m sure, which came from a previous publication, and I was high on the amount of property tax increase.
My mistake.
Regardless of that, it is still a substantial increase to me.
To repeat myself, I live on Social Security disability, food stamps, food pantries and charity. I have no credit, no savings, no pension.
My only asset is my home.
Vote “no” on the 5A tax increase.
A sidebar: I drive a 19-year-old pickup, and it broke down last month. Repairs cost more than half of my monthly income, which will take several months to recover.
After working all my life (minus the first five or six years), I don’t deserve to be taxed, taxed, taxed into despair.
Lest we all forget, when a new tax increase comes, more will follow.
Vote “no” on 5A.
Joel “Moe” Husen,
Turret