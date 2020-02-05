Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but my last letter to the editor of The Mountain Mail was censored. (“2020: Our apocalyptic year?” Jan. 10.)
Actually, I censored it myself. I voluntarily omitted several paragraphs describing President Trump, so the letter could be printed.
Merle Baranczyk, publisher of The Mountain Mail, has an editorial policy barring “personal attacks.” Against both private citizens and public figures. Including the most public figure alive, Donald J. Trump.
In principle, I agree with the policy.
Personal attacks are objectionable in general. Calling your opponent demeaning names and mocking their physical traits are hallmarks of the weak-minded bully. In a public forum like a newspaper, such personal attacks are especially ugly. And libelous, when directed at private citizens.
But public figures, too, might reasonably fall under the Baranczyk Ban.
Salida government officials, for instance. They may be public figures, but they’re also our neighbors in a rural community. Their kids go to local schools. It’s good social hygiene to keep it civil. To not let disputes get personal, especially in public forums. Local politics are toxic for just this reason.
So even for some public figures, OK: No personal attacks in The Mountain Mail.
But for Donald Trump?
Come on, Merle.
Trump is not just any public figure. He’s Public Figure No. 1 on planet Earth. The man who’s made the personal attack the hallmark of his political career.
Besides, truth is an absolute defense against libel. Every newspaper publisher knows that.
If someone’s ethics can be documented as “corrupt,” calling that person “corrupt” is just stating the truth. In fact, Trump has settled multiple lawsuits for fraud (Trump University, Trump Foundation, et al). His corruption is in the public record. Volumes of it.
So how can The Mountain Mail refuse to print a truthful, simple, declarative sentence, deeming it a “personal attack,” too offensive to be published in a family newspaper?
In truth, the aforementioned word is an unbiased description of Trump’s ethics. A negative word, yes, but dispassionate and lawyerly. Not like one of those raw, emotionally charged words people use in real personal attacks.
Words like “scum.” Which Trump uses a lot.
So, please, Merle, relax your editorial restrictions on Trump commentary.
Don’t suppress attempts at color, humor and satire on The Mail’s opinion pages. Especially those based in truth. Give us small-town pundits some space to tackle the colossus who’s running amok on the world stage. Give us a fighting chance.
To quote Wilford Brimley, “It’s the right thing to do.”
It might even increase circulation.
Marty Rush,
Salida