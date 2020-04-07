Dear Editor:
Many of our leading politicians in Washington are acting like kindergartners in a candy store trying to stuff their sacks with free candy –both parties. It is up to us to act here in Chaffee County now and volunteer to help our neighbors.
The days of “divide and conquer” have come to a screeching halt. There are no longer Democrats or Republicans in Chaffee County – just neighbors trying to save lives from the disease and the disaster it is causing and will continue for some time.
And those in need, don’t be shy about asking for help from neighbors. You and your family are not responsible for this situation and please ask. There is plenty of help here for you, but you need to do a little research on what serves you best. Ask around by phone and Web.
To our local government leaders, please respond to volunteer groups, be proactive now.
Raymond Gabriel,
Salida