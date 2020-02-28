Dear Editor:
I wish to express my gratitude to the Salida Council for the Arts and, in particular, the William Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarship for allowing us to offer the first ever Salida Adult Rok Skool.
More than a dozen aspiring musicians put on a performance in Articipate’s Band Cave at the Salida Community Center for friends and family Saturday after their six classes.
The Passion to Learn scholarship is a wonderful gift to the citizens of this area that honors the creative legacy of William Boddy. Adult Rok Skool was presented as part of Articipate’s ongoing Sundays @ 5 arts education series. The series continues in April with classes in drawing, dance, culinary arts and more.
Visit articipate.net for more information and registration.
Trevor “Bones” Davis,
Salida