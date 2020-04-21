Response to virus raises questions
The novel coronavirus and governments’ response is raising questions about the constitutionality of actions taken at national, state and local levels and, on another front, whether the cure is worse than the disease itself.
By declaring a “state of emergency” and ordering the closure of “nonessential” businesses and other entities, including churches, the actions taken at all levels of government to limit the virus’ spread directly counters the First Amendment to the Constitution:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Orders related to the virus directed churches across the country to remain closed, thereby “prohibiting the free exercise” of religion.
By restricting citizens’ gatherings, limiting group meetings to no more than 10 people and by closing restaurants and bars where individuals typically gather, orders clearly conflicted with the “right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
Americans by and large complied with the orders, perhaps out of a lack of knowledge about the virus, fear of the unknown and, to a degree, trust in their governments – at least initially – at all levels.
But now as living with the virus becomes the “new normal,” some are beginning to question governments’ actions.
Officials are crediting the steps and citizens generally following the orders with “flattening the curve,” or reducing the number of people infected with the virus. Without the steps, officials are saying, the number of COVID-19 patients would be far higher, and deaths far more.
However, with the novelty of the virus wearing off, and citizens having time to think about what has happened in the past month, questions and challenges to authorities’ orders and directives are increasing in both number and intensity.
At the same time, critics question whether governments’ directives shutting down entire business sectors is justified, asking whether the cure – closing businesses and industries, issuing stay-at-home orders, limiting travel – and the severe and deep damage to local, state and national economies, is worse than dealing with the virus, its infections and deaths.
Granted, the questions and challenges are coming from critics in states that have not been as hard hit as say New York and New Jersey where hospitals, funeral homes and cemeteries have been swamped with cases and deaths leading to previously inconceivable actions including mass burials.
Would critics be questioning officials if say the number of U.S. cases and deaths, currently 700,000 and 37,000, were 10 times these totals? Health officials have said this would likely be the case without nationwide restrictions and limitations.
Those who have fallen ill from the virus and who have recovered or are recovering, and families who have lost loved ones to the disease, would likely have something else to say to critics as well.
At this point it appears actions were justified given the unknowns of a month or two months ago, and where the virus might go, the toll it might take.
Today, even as virus numbers grow and new hot spots of contagion emerge, officials have started looking at lifting restrictions in some areas and states.
And the debate over whether actions were justified or not has only just started with critics, with citizens using First Amendment principles of speech, press and assembly to petition their governments “for a redress of grievances.”
— MJB