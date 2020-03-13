Dear Editor:
The March 9 letter “Hard to understand diesel trucks” written by James Kayser scratched the surface of an evolving issue, yet a very old local issue. “Quiet enjoyment” is a phrase most often seen in local planning and zoning regulations, but rarely is it defined or enforced.
Simply put, what values do Salidans share, and more directly, what values are we prepared to both define and legally enforce?
For example, the city of Salida agreed in 2017 via a five-year contract with Colorado Department of Transportation to perform within city limits all snow removal and deicing along Colo. 291 (CDOT had argued that they could no longer perform those services due to the large size of their equipment). City council decided that a widened snow route intended to accommodate CDOT was unacceptable along First Street.
Later that same year, CDOT chose to improve the downtown F and First streets intersection by smoothing and lowering the four pedestrian access points and adding two left-turn lanes. Both changes were intended to enhance pedestrian safety and slow traffic.
It had seemed that the citizens of Salida and our elected representatives were aware of the unique nature of the downtown historic district, i.e., heavily loaded and noisy multi-axle vehicles that damaged historic structures and endangered pedestrians should be discouraged, but today it appears that CDOT, our mayor and city council no longer share those values.
Contrary to the values expressed in CDOT’s mission statement, shared road use and safety (i.e., for pedestrians, bicycles and autos) all play minor roles in their decision making, while the short-sighted decisions of our mayor and city council are far easier to understand – business and growth matter above all else. The aforementioned left-turn lanes were quickly removed at the request of sand, gravel and concrete companies who had chosen to utilize First Street versus any readily available and inexpensive alternatives along highways 285 or 50.
The city of Salida, like the Colorado cities of Gypsum, Eagle, Rifle and Aspen, all of which have elected to remove CDOT from its control and maintenance obligations on their streets, can do the same downtown along First Street. We would then legally be able to define all acceptable through traffic, e.g., only gas, food, mail, moving and product delivery trucks would be allowed, while gravel, rock, sand and heavy multi-axle vehicles must appropriately use the highways established for that traffic and not historic downtown Salida.
This has already been done in Colorado, and if “quiet enjoyment” and “quality” still matter here, it’s time for Salida to make a few changes.
Erick Miller,
Salida