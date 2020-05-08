Dear Editor:
The League of Women Voters of Colorado has supported the direct popular vote method for president and vice president since 1970, believing that popular vote is essential for representative government. Americans elect all officials, from mayors to governors, state representatives to U.S. senators, except two: president and vice president of the U.S.
The current system for electing the president employed by 48 states awards those state’s Electoral College votes to the winner of the most popular votes within that state. It is called the state-based “winner-take-all” system.
That works out well for voters who live in closely contested swing states, as well as voters who are in the majority in that state. For the 2020 election eight states are considered swing states. Colorado is not one of them. The “winner-take-all” system does not work well for millions of Americans whose votes are simply tossed aside because they happen to be in the minority.
The U.S. Constitution specifically enables states to choose how their Electoral College votes will be allocated. Colorado recently joined 14 other states in deciding its Electoral College votes should go to the presidential candidate that wins the most popular votes nationwide. Other states must come on board before that agreement goes into effect, but once that happens it will change the way our presidents are elected and govern for the better.
Coloradans will get a chance to approve our membership in the national popular vote agreement during this fall’s election. If you believe every vote should be relevant and that the presidential candidate that wins the most votes nationwide should win the presidency, you should be a yes on the National Popular Vote.
Ruth Stemler, president,
League of Women
Voters of Colorado,
Denver