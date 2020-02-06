Dear Editor:
Editorial opinion of The Mountain Mail suggests a favoring of rural residential development over continuing agricultural operations as a measure to contribute to affordable housing. It also supports trophy homes in remote locations such as public lands in-holdings over more affordable homes in those locations.
• The Oct. 4, 2016, editorial favored a provision before the Board of County Commissioners that more than doubled allowed rural residential development density from one residence per 5 acres to one for 2 acres.
• An April 23, 2019, editorial argues against continuing agricultural operations, in this case, Centerville Ranch, in favor of creating more small rural residential lots.
• Again, a July 19, 2019, editorial argues against continuing agricultural operations, against the citizen approved sales tax increase and in favor of rural residential development.
• A Jan. 14 editorial advocates for the right to build high-priced second and third homes in remote portions of rural Chaffee under the name of private property rights. The editorial appears to take a position opposing lower-priced homes in those locations.
• A Jan. 17 editorial attacks a suggestion that high-density rural residential development on well and septic is threatening water quality, a likely threat to the editorial opinion advocating such development.
Chaffee citizens have for half a century held an opposing view preferring that ag operations continue, development take place on small lots around existing communities and rural lots be larger.
Some 150 Cost of Community Services studies (county and school services) conducted by American Farmland Trust in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture have concluded that rural residential development doesn’t pay for the services they require. A Chaffee-specific study reached the same conclusion with the shortfall being made up by businesses, town residents and ag operations.
The apparent editorial opinion of The Mountain Mail, citizen preferences expressed over the last half century and information revealed in the above studies all deserve consideration in the development of the comprehensive plan.
The community is best served if these differing views are offered through the multiple channels available for input to the comprehensive plan and in face-to-face forums where differences can be examined. The Mountain Mail could serve the community well by encouraging such participation.
Sig Jaastad,
Buena Vista