The Mountain Mail welcomes letters to the editor. Letters should be typed, if possible.
We endeavor to print all letters received, but it is easier for us to do so if they are legible and fewer than 500 words. Letters substantially longer than that may be pared at the editor’s discretion. In addition, letters will be edited for grammar, spelling, clarity and libel. Upon request, a letter writer may see the edited version of the letter before publication.
All letters must be signed. Bring to 125 E. Second St. or mail to The Mountain Mail, P.O. Box 189, Salida, CO 81201 or e-mail pgoetz@themountainmail.com.