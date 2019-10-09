Dear Editor:
I personally want to thank the Red Cross for helping all of us who were evacuated from CR 104 and the Mountain Vista Village Trailer Court.
I would also like to thank Amicas. And my thanks as well goes to Tara and Mandy for finding me housing.
Also, thank you to the Humane Society for taking in my precious cats.
And, of course, thank you to the firefighters for fighting for us.
My thanks also go to the Salida Police Department and to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Peggy Everett,
Salida