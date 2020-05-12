Federal government

President Donald Trump — The White House, Washington, DC 20500; 202-456-1111. Email: president@whitehouse.gov

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (5th District) — 2402 Rayburn House, Washington, DC 20515; 202-225-4422. Colorado Springs office: 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd., Suite 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80920; 719-520-0055. Buena Vista office (no mail delivery): 415 E. Main St.; 719-520-0055. Website: lamborn.house.gov

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet — 261 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510; 202-224-5852. Arkansas River office: 129 W. B St., Pueblo, CO 81003; 719-542-7550. Website: bennet.senate.gov

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner — 354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-5941. Denver office: 721 19th St. Suite 150, Denver, CO 80202, 303-391-5777. Website: gardner.senate.gov

State government

Gov. Jared Polis — State Capitol Building, Room 136, 200 E. Colfax, Denver, CO 80203; 303-866-2471. Website: colorado.gov/governor

State Sen. Kerry Donovan, District 5 — State Capitol Building, 200 E. Colfax, Room 338 A, Denver, CO 80203; 303-866-4871. Email address: kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us. Website: leg.state.co.us

State Rep. Jim Wilson, District 60 — State Capitol Building, 200 E. Colfax, Room 307, Denver, CO 80203; 303-866-2747. Email address: james.wilson.house@state.co.us. Website: leg.state.co.us

Local government

CITY OF SALIDA 

City council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month, in council chambers, 448 E. First St. Visit cityofsalida.com for more city information.

City council members

Dan Shore, Ward 1 719-221-6384

Jane Templeton, Ward 1 719-539-4618

Mike Pollack, Ward 2 719-207-0019

Justin Critelli, Ward 2 N/A

Alisa Pappenfort, Ward 3 719-221-2911

Harald Kasper, Ward 3 719-221-5259

P.T. Wood, mayor 719-530-2624

CHAFFEE COUNTY

Chaffee County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on the first and second Tuesdays of each month at the Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. On the third Tuesday of each month, the meeting is held at the Buena Vista school district meeting room in Buena Vista. Visit chaffeecounty.org for more county information.

County commissioners

Keith Baker, District 1, kbaker@chaffeecounty.org

Greg Felt, District 2, gfelt@chaffeecounty.org

Rusty Granzella, District 3, rgranzella@chaffeecounty.org

County administrator’s office – 539-2218

R-32-J SALIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT

School board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Kesner Building. Visit salidaschools.com for more school information.

School board members

Carrie Mattix 719-530-5406

Jennifer Visitacion 719-530-5406

Cheri Post 719-530-5406

Joe Smith 719-530-5406

Greg Reed 719-530-5406

Jeannie Peters 719-530-5406

Joel McBride 719-530-5406

School Administration

Supt. David Blackburn — 719-530-5203

Salida High School Principal Tami Thompson

tthompson@salidaschools.org — 719-530-5400

Salida Middle School Principal William Wooddell

wwooddell@salidaschools.org — 719-530-5304

Longfellow Elementary School Principal Charles McKenna

cmckenna@salidaschools.org — 719-530-5260