Federal government
President Donald Trump — The White House, Washington, DC 20500; 202-456-1111. Email: president@whitehouse.gov
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (5th District) — 2402 Rayburn House, Washington, DC 20515; 202-225-4422. Colorado Springs office: 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd., Suite 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80920; 719-520-0055. Buena Vista office (no mail delivery): 415 E. Main St.; 719-520-0055. Website: lamborn.house.gov
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet — 261 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510; 202-224-5852. Arkansas River office: 129 W. B St., Pueblo, CO 81003; 719-542-7550. Website: bennet.senate.gov
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner — 354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-5941. Denver office: 721 19th St. Suite 150, Denver, CO 80202, 303-391-5777. Website: gardner.senate.gov
State government
Gov. Jared Polis — State Capitol Building, Room 136, 200 E. Colfax, Denver, CO 80203; 303-866-2471. Website: colorado.gov/governor
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, District 5 — State Capitol Building, 200 E. Colfax, Room 338 A, Denver, CO 80203; 303-866-4871. Email address: kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us. Website: leg.state.co.us
State Rep. Jim Wilson, District 60 — State Capitol Building, 200 E. Colfax, Room 307, Denver, CO 80203; 303-866-2747. Email address: james.wilson.house@state.co.us. Website: leg.state.co.us
Local government
CITY OF SALIDA
City council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month, in council chambers, 448 E. First St. Visit cityofsalida.com for more city information.
City council members
Dan Shore, Ward 1 719-221-6384
Jane Templeton, Ward 1 719-539-4618
Mike Pollack, Ward 2 719-207-0019
Justin Critelli, Ward 2 N/A
Alisa Pappenfort, Ward 3 719-221-2911
Harald Kasper, Ward 3 719-221-5259
P.T. Wood, mayor 719-530-2624
CHAFFEE COUNTY
Chaffee County commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on the first and second Tuesdays of each month at the Chaffee County Courthouse, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. On the third Tuesday of each month, the meeting is held at the Buena Vista school district meeting room in Buena Vista. Visit chaffeecounty.org for more county information.
County commissioners
Keith Baker, District 1, kbaker@chaffeecounty.org
Greg Felt, District 2, gfelt@chaffeecounty.org
Rusty Granzella, District 3, rgranzella@chaffeecounty.org
County administrator’s office – 539-2218
R-32-J SALIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT
School board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the Kesner Building. Visit salidaschools.com for more school information.
School board members
Carrie Mattix 719-530-5406
Jennifer Visitacion 719-530-5406
Cheri Post 719-530-5406
Joe Smith 719-530-5406
Greg Reed 719-530-5406
Jeannie Peters 719-530-5406
Joel McBride 719-530-5406
School Administration
Supt. David Blackburn — 719-530-5203
Salida High School Principal Tami Thompson
tthompson@salidaschools.org — 719-530-5400
Salida Middle School Principal William Wooddell
wwooddell@salidaschools.org — 719-530-5304
Longfellow Elementary School Principal Charles McKenna
cmckenna@salidaschools.org — 719-530-5260