by Susan Matthews
Salida Regional Library
With the confusion in some literature stating libraries would open May 1, I thought it best to let the community know Salida Regional Library’s plan for reopening.
Weekly, I participate in the Colorado Public Library Directors’ virtual meetings, where we discuss multiple topics, but lately one in particular has been reopening of libraries and what that may look like in different communities, from large cities to small towns.
After taking a hard look at what guidelines the state and Chaffee County Public Health Department have implemented as protocol for businesses and buildings to reopen safely, the Salida Regional Library Board of Trustees has directed me to implement the following phases for reopening:
Phase 1: Current situation.
Curbside pickup of materials will be available for patrons. Items may be reserved online at salidalibrary.org or by calling 719-539-4826 (if patron does not have access to internet). Curbside hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The building will remain closed to the public; modified staffing schedule will be in place to process materials, pull materials and perform day-to-day functions that keep the library going.
Materials may be returned to the book drop only. These materials will be cleaned and processed using guidelines set by the American Library Association. Book drop hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Operating hours for 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Friday and weekend duties will vary by specific staff duties.
Continue online offerings and virtual programming.
Phase 2: “Safer at home” has been lifted, but before occupancy is allowed back to 100 percent.
Partial limited reopening of the building to the public would occur while following occupancy and health guidelines. Opening by appointment only at designated times.
Appointments will be kept on a Google sheet and will be available in 30-minute increments. 9-9:30, 9:45-10:15, 10:30-11, 11:15-11:45, noon-12:30, 12:45-1, 1:15-1:45 and so on. The number of patrons allowed in the library at once will depend on occupancy regulations at the time the phase is implemented. Up to two appointments may be made per person per day.
The following questions will be asked:
What time would you like to come in?
What needs do you have (computer use, browse for books, read magazines, etc.)?
What staff help is needed?
How many people will be coming in with you (i.e., kids, family, etc)?
Hours
The library will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Materials
All materials returned to the library will continue to be cleaned upon arrival, using American Library Association suggested guidelines.
Materials may be returned to the book drop only.
Curbside service will continue for material pickup.
Computers may be used by making a reservation for a 30-minute slot.
Computers will be sanitized between each use.
We will remove or have some stations turned off to encourage social distancing.
Library programs
Library staff will have access to the “go-to-meeting” program for online meetings of book groups, story times, other programming activities and BOT meetings.
The library will conduct the Summer Reading Program via an online program registration.
Kids will not be allowed to congregate in groups at the library.
Story time will be virtual or in the park, where families can spread out, or by limited preregistration.
We will have a fixed number of people allowed in each area of the library, the numbers TBD per county guidelines.
Other programs may be added back or expanded as restrictions loosen and if we can ensure the safety of patrons.
Virtual programs will continue at least through summer and until restrictions are lifted.
Phase 3: businesses back to “normal.”
Open to the public without appointment, yet maintaining social distancing and health/safety precautions.
All materials continue to be returned to the book drop.
Continue online offerings and virtual programming, slowly increasing in-person smaller group programming, as determined by situation.
May increase open hours.
Will increase staffing to near normal on a given day, or as mandated, practicing social distancing as guidelines dictate.
Safety Guidelines (Phases 1-3)
Employees at the desk will wear gloves and masks while working with patrons and returned materials.
Employees will fill out the daily health log.
Employees will wash hands when arriving and after every excursion that may include patron contact or contact with a door or material that could be infected.
Work areas will be sanitized when employees are rotated.
Employees will sanitize phones and computer stations when done using.
Patrons and staff who are visibly ill (i.ee., coughing, sneezing) will be asked to leave the library, and the area they were using will be immediately sanitized.
If we find that someone who has been in the building is diagnosed with COVID-19, we will close the building for 48 hours to clean and disinfect.
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.