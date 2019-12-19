The day planner likely hadn’t seen daylight for a decade or longer. Bound in faux leather, it had sat in the far corner of a shelf in my closet, mute witness to that time before you carried your entire business and social life in a palm-sized “smart” phone.
Curious as to why I’d kept it so long rather than tossing it out, I slid open the clasp, and a wash of memories seeped out. Not that the contents of the planner were in anyway startling or special. On the contrary, they were nothing if not mundane – airline boarding passes, receipts from various retail establishments and names, numbers and addresses of various friends and businesses.
Yet these contents spoke to a time not so far distant, yet with hindsight a time simpler, more innocent and less fraught with uncertainty than the world of today.
The year in question was 2006. Every winter, before heading down to New Zealand for another season of guiding, I’d buy a new planner. Prior to departure I’d sketch out an itinerary, the key dates including the arrival and departure of clients, reservation numbers for motels and rental cars, along with the phone numbers – primarily land lines in those days – of clients, fellow guides and the friends on whose hospitality and couches I’d be relying upon between trips.
That winter was a light one, work-wise. I was well into the process of scaling back my New Zealand activities. Having two young children necessitated a rethinking of the lifestyle. Airlines charge by the pulse, not pound, and having kids in tow rendered extended stints of couch surfing problematic.
Thumbing through the boarding passes, my flight path took me Denver-LAX-Sydney-Auckland, return. That could mean only one thing – I’d booked the tickets using miles. There was no other explanation as to why I’d turn a 24-hour trip into a 36-hour one by flying to New Zealand via Australia, except that the ticket had been free but at the mercy of the airline’s whim.
The names and dates of rivers fished brought back a succession of snapshot memories. A fruitless day spent on the Tongariro River, the occasional fish we spotted unwilling to leave the sanctuary of the deepest recesses of the riverbed. Straining hard against the current above a rapid on the Mohaka as Mick, the fisherman, struggled to contain a large rainbow within the confines of the pool we’d hooked it in. Spotting two browns working a narrow backcountry riffle while the rain pockmarked the water’s surface iron-gray and my Gore-Tex jacket leaked down the back of my neck.
Folded into one sleeve, a faded fax paper listed a price sheet from one of the local helicopter services. The names of the rivers – Mohaka, Ngaruroro, Rangitikei – and the various beats called out by their respective drop-off and pickup sites – Mohaka Hilton, Kiwi Mouth to Rocks Ahead, Upper and Lower C7 – conjured images of clear, tannin-tinged water flowing languidly through rugged mountainscapes packed dense with beech and podocarp, alive with birdsong.
While a necessary tool for a backcountry guide – a 20-minute flight could cover as much ground as a two-day hike – helicopters always made me feel uneasy, seemingly kept aloft as much by witchcraft and whatiffery as the laws of physics. Mentally at the least, I would kiss the ground every time I alighted from one.
Yet, for anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000, plus the usual guide fee, an angler could, for a brief few hours, be deposited in the middle of a landscape where, without too much effort, it was easy to imagine how the Garden of Eden may have appeared before the discovery of apple trees.
Finally, at the very back of the planner, I’d sketched out a basic budget, vague enough to give an accountant heart palpitations, accompanied by a generous handful of receipts from various fly shops, hardware stores and supermarkets, along with a rather generous splash of cash spent at Pumpkin Patch, a then-favorite kids’ clothing store.
I had determined to toss the planner and its contents straight into the trash, but find I’m having a hard time doing so. Perhaps I’ll just tuck it back in the corner of the shelf. It does no harm there, and somehow throwing it out seems akin to discarding those memories, long forgotten yet suddenly rekindled, like embers stirred by a nurturing breeze.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.