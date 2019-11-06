by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
The holidays are fast approaching. Families and friends will come together for food, fun and festivities. The kids will be excited to have time off from school, and parents will hopefully be able to spend a little more quality time with their children.
Somewhere in between all the shopping, sledding, cookie baking and house preparation for the incoming friends and family, the bookshelf calls.
Reading can be a positive and relaxing outlet, especially in these busy times. You can help create special times with grandparents, aunts, uncles and other relatives whom your children may not see often. One great way is by suggesting that the relatives read with the children (either reading to them, having the child read to the adult or possibly taking turns).
Books can help open up dialogue and sharing that straight questioning never can. New books for reading at this time can be very special. Or have the relatives or friends bring along their favorite book.
Setting up a reading corner for quiet time may also be a good idea when the holidays become hectic. Kids can escape all the noise and chaos, and so can the adults if needed. After a while both might grow weary of adult conversations.
Also during the holidays, we seem to become more thankful and aware of the things we have and the people who are in our lives. Just 10 minutes of reading a day with a book or two with your child in front of the fireplace or any other cozy spot can become a memory that lasts a lifetime. It could also become a tradition to read a book in that same spot each night.
Reading with your children means so much more to them than the book itself. They see their parent/grandparent/aunt/uncle/cousin taking the time to sit down with them, showing them that they care and want to be there. As each page is turned, a stronger bond forms and memories are made as giggles, jokes and discussions transpire. Who knows? You may even come up with your own stories to share.
It takes a big heart to help shape young minds. Are you helping to care for babies and toddlers of a family member, friend or neighbor? Are you looking to help this little mind even more? Your community library can help you with that. The library received another grant for this coming year to help out those who take care of friends, family or neighbor children.
If you have suggestions or ideas of something you would like to use at your house to help children learn, please let us know. We will be kicking this off sometime after the New Year and would love to be in contact with you.
So, this holiday season make sure to take the time to read with the youngest members of the family and build that bond and tradition. Both you and your children/grandchildren will be glad you did.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.