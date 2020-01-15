For those of Scottish descent, Robbie Burns Night dinners are a popular celebration. The birth of Scots poet Robert Burns is celebrated usually on Jan. 23 or 25, and the dinner has a defined agenda.
Guests enter in the Parade of Tartans, designating different clans. Men wear kilts and formal dinner jackets, and women wear gowns with the tartan or their particular clan draped over their right shoulder.
Next come poetry readings and toasts to the memory of Burns, then an “address to the lassies” followed by a reply to the laddies. The verbal exchanges are amusing but not offensive. They then compliment each other with a toast of a wee dram of single malt Scotch whisky in a quaich, a special Scottish cup.
The dinner’s host gives a welcoming speech and says a special grace. Then the main dish, haggis (a dish made of sheep heart, liver and lungs and baked in a sheep’s stomach), is piped in to the skirl of bagpipes with the “Burns Address to a Haggis.”
Mary Hay, Salida, is a member of the Hay clan and has visited Scotland and attended the Burns dinners in New England and Denver.
The menu is also traditional. The main dish is haggis or highland beef. Side dishes include neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes). Other parts of the meal include oatcakes and Scottish cheddar cheese at the beginning or end, cullen skink (a fish soup) or cock-a-leekie soup made of a “plump cock or other fowl.”
Dessert is cranachan parfait, tipsy laird or whisky trifle and shortbread and plum pudding.
Of course, readings by Robbie Burns (Jan. 25, 1759-July 21, 1796) are a part of the celebration. Among these are “Scots Wha Hae,” “My Heart’s in the Highlands” and “A Man’s a Man for a’ That.” The evening ends with another of Burns’ compositions, “Auld Lang Syne.”
Burns Night was first celebrated in 1801 after Burns’ death, and it is usually hosted annually by a chapter of the St. Andrews Society, a Scottish heritage organization, and featured especially in New England where so many generations of Scots settled, including Hay’s father and grandfather.
“Our clan has two castles in Scotland,” Hay said. “One, Delgatie Castle near Aberdeen, is still used by the clan’s chieftain who is the high constable of Scotland whenever royalty visits the country. The other is a relic on the coast. We still have strong clan presence in the United States and in Colorado. I grew up with the Robbie Burns dinners and the Scottish traditions and still practice them, and I’ve learned there are a lot of Hays in Colorado.”
She offers some recipes from her cherished Highlands cookbook. I’m not including haggis, mostly because it would be difficult to come up with the ingredients (sheep stomach, liver, heart and lungs), but here are some other treats from the Highlands you might want to celebrate with on Jan. 25.
Howtowdie
(This comes from the French-influenced kitchens of Edinburgh.)
- 1 plump roasting chicken
- Stuffing (recipe follows)
- ¼ cup butter
- 2 cups stock
- ½ cup chopped onions
- 2 cloves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 6 peppercorns
- 1 bay leaf
- Creamed spinach
- 5 or 6 poached eggs
Stuff the bird and truss. Spread softened butter on the surface. Place the bird in a casserole in a hot (450 degree) oven for 15 minutes or until well browned.
Heat stock with onions, cloves, salt, peppercorns and bay leaf and add to the casserole. Cover tightly and bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until done.
Remove bird to a hot platter and keep warm in the oven. Strain stock into a shallow saucepan. Poach the chicken liver and eggs carefully in the stock.
Meanwhile prepare creamed spinach, either fresh or frozen. Arrange the spinach in a circle around the chicken on the platter. (Arrange the poached eggs on the spinach surrounding the chicken so it looks like the chicken is on a nest.) Sieve the liver into the stock and thicken with cornstarch if desired. Carefully pour this sauce over the chicken and serve. Serves 5 to 6.
Stuffing
- ½ cup melted butter
- ¼ cup minced onion
- 2 cups dry bread crumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Sauté the minced onion in butter until golden but not browned. Mix in crumbs, parsley and seasonings. If mixture seems dry, add a few spoonfuls of stock.
Cock-a-Leekie Soup
- 1 plump old cock (or fowl) and giblets
- 2 quarts water
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 sprig parsley
- Salt and pepper
- 8 leeks, sliced
- 2 tablespoons uncooked rice (optional)
- 1 dozen whole prunes (optional)
Clean and truss fowl. Clean giblets. Place in a large pot with water, bay leaf, parsley, salt and pepper and two of the leeks. Simmer 1 hour. Skim off the fat, remove the fowl and giblets and strain the soup. Add the remaining leeks. Many cooks like the addition of rice, although it is not strictly traditional. The prunes are traditional. Simmer until the leeks and rice or prunes are tender, about 30 minutes. A little of the breast meat of the fowl may be minced and added to the soup. Serves 6.
Cranachan (dessert)
- ½ cup oatmeal, toasted
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla or rum flavoring
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 cup fresh berries (optional)
Toast oatmeal in oven until lightly browned. Cool. Whip the cream with flavoring and sugar. Fold in the cooled oatmeal. Fold in berries if desired. Serves 4 to 6.
Rich Cream Scones
- 2 cups sifted flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder (½ tablespoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup butter
- ½ cup cream
- 1 egg, well beaten
- ¼ cup currants or chopped seedless raisins
Combine the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar in a bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender or rub in with fingertips. Mix in egg and cream with a fork. Stir in currants. Turn dough onto a lightly floured board and pat out in a circle about ½ inch thick. Cut in wedges. Brush tops with slightly beaten egg white and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes. Makes 12.