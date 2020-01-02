Time flies. Two decades ago, the world stood at the precipice of uncertainty, in the form of Y2K. For those short of memory or young of years, the new millennium was supposed to be heralded by a series of man-made disasters as computers went into meltdown, unable to make the timekeeping transition from the 1900s to the 2000s.
Planes would fall from the sky, missiles would launch randomly, and global chaos would ensue as banking, security and medical systems ground to a halt. Billions of dollars were spent – and made – on Band-Aid fixes, contingency plans and data backups. Survivalists began stockpiling mac ’n’ cheese and ammunition with equal fervor. And then … nothing happened.
The planet, as is its wont, continued to turn. No planes fell from the sky, no missiles launched, and the automatic doors to shopping malls continued to function. On one level, it was difficult to shake the feeling that snake oil salesmen were the only ones laughing, all the way to the still-functioning global banking system.
On a personal level, the turn of the millennium was spent in the relatively peaceful backwater of New Zealand. Coincidentally, given the vagaries of our artificial construct of time in general and the international date line in particular, New Zealand was touted as the first country in the world to greet the new millennium, the first to be bathed in the rays of a new dawn, a fresh beginning for humankind.
Tens of thousands of millennium-inspired tourists flocked to our shores, seeking some kind of spiritual experience, an awakening to a new consciousness.
Unfortunately, no one told the weather gods. It rained. A lot. There was no spiritual sunrise, as leaden skies and torrential rain lashed the country, greeting those revelers sufficiently hardy to last the night. For your humble correspondent, this was the last time I stayed up to watch the clock pass midnight on New Year’s Eve.
While the arrival of the new millennium provided a convenient excuse, the underlying reason was the opportunity to reconnect with multiple guide friends I hadn’t seen in several years.
While many look forward to this particular anniversary as an opportunity for revelry and a commitment to new beginnings, for me it serves a reminder of our ultimately futile attempt to impose ourselves and our agenda on the natural world. Beginning in Roman times, multiple calendars have been used in the West to attempt to assert order over time, the “new” year beginning variously on what we would regard nowadays as March 1, March 15, March 25, May 1, Sept. 1 and Dec. 25 to name but a few.
Our current Gregorian calendar, superseding the Julian, was introduced piecemeal from 1582, with Greece being the last Western country to adopt it in 1923.
In short, every day is a new beginning, the opportunity take stock and start afresh. Perhaps this year, however, I’ll make the effort and see if the resolve to stay up past midnight that deserted me once I became a parent lingers still. And regardless, may 2020 bring peace and prosperity to you all.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.