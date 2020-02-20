Editor’s note: Kurt Jones turned his column over to Joanne Letko this week.
I often hear the following question: I just moved to Chaffee County and I want to grow vegetables – how do I get started?
Chaffee County is a beautiful place to live but gardening at 7,000-plus feet presents a set of unique challenges to even the experienced gardener. At altitudes above 7,000 feet, new issues come into play. Some of those issues include an unpredictable and short growing season (120 days, 109 days or maybe 90 days), poor soil, wildlife, wind, cool nighttime temperatures, low rainfall, intense sunlight and restrictions on watering.
Let’s start with a garden’s hardscape.
Location: Choose an area with the best sun exposure, receiving six to eight hours of sun per day. East-facing exposures receive morning sun and cooler afternoon temperatures (cool-season vegetables will benefit from some afternoon shade). West-facing exposures are slower to warm up but receive afternoon and evening sun.
North-facing exposures are generally unsuitable for growing vegetables. If your property faces south, you will be the recipient of day-long sunshine (think tomatoes and peppers).
If you locate your garden next to or around an existing structure (i.e. a rock wall, greenhouse, garage) you may be able to take advantage of more than one exposure. If you plant close to a structure, wall or rock formation, plants can reap the benefit of the thermal mass radiating from the structure.
Once you determine a location, consider the following:
Soil – If you are considering planting directly in the ground, soil testing will be important. Most mountain soils need amendments. The Colorado State Extension offers soil tests. Go to soiltestinglab.colostate.edu/. In-ground beds may prove difficult to dig in our rocky environment.
Raised beds warm up more quickly than in-ground beds, are easier to maintain and are lower-back friendly. Raised beds also allow you to control the soil composition. Be sure to cultivate several inches of soil at the bottom of the raised bed and mix in some new soil. This will prevent a “soil texture interface” that will affect movement of water and air and cause a zone beyond which the roots will not grow.
Critters – Deer can and will jump over a 5-foot fence. Deer will eat almost anything but would prefer your tomatoes, beans, lettuce, etc. Rabbits and voles are equally voracious. Installation of ¼-inch metal mesh hardware cloth beneath raised beds will help with voles and pocket gophers. Floating row covers can protect gardens from critters, increase humidity, provide protection from intense sunlight, light hail and drying winds.
If you prefer fencing for deer, it should be 8 feet high. In my garden we used chain-link fencing for deer and attached a 2-foot-high small-mesh plastic barrier to the bottom to keep out rabbits.
Wind – In Buena Vista, the wind blows and blows and blows, creating a drying effect on our plants. Wind barriers are often necessary. I tackled this problem by attaching wood pallets to the outside of the garden fence on the west side. This enabled wind to circulate into the garden and limited the desiccation of the vegetables. Trees, shrubs, row covers and structures next to your garden can also provide protection from wind.
Water – now is the time to determine how you will water your garden. First determine your water source and any restrictions on watering. If you are on a well, check your permit to determine whether you are allowed to use your water for irrigation. For more information refer to CSU Extension Fact Sheet 6.700. Once availability of water is determined, you can decide on the manner of delivering water to your garden. Hand watering, drip irrigation, sprinklers?
Once your garden has its “hardscape” bones, you can move on to decisions on what to plant and how to fill your garden – transplants from a nursery or starting seeds indoors.
For more information on any of the above topics, visit the CSU Extension website, extension.colostate.edu/, and Planttalk Colorado, planttalk.org.