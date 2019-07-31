by Sally Mather
Ark-Valley Humane Society
I am now in my eighth year of volunteering at Ark-Valley Humane Society. I inherited my soft spot for animals from my father, who taught veterinary medicine for 27 years.
I savor the memories of going with my father on Saturday rounds at the vet hospital to check on the animals. Our household seemed to always inherit the unwanted animals. I grew up with a menagerie of animals – horses, cats, dogs, rats, goldfish, turtles, a parakeet and a newt.
After retiring, I was looking for a way to give back to our community. I found my niche at AVHS working with the dogs. Every day these animals teach me something.
I used to do obedience competition in my youth. I realize now that I knew nothing about dog language and behavior back then. My training methods have changed to a positive, gentler approach with more patience and compassion. Sometimes it means just sitting with a scared dog. Not touching, talking or looking at the dog, but just waiting until the dog gives me permission to interact.
On the opposite end of the spectrum are the exuberant, brilliant dogs that need to be physically and mentally challenged. That’s when I haul out the agility equipment and play.
Some days it is just helping out where needed, from scooping poop to rotating dogs to the outside yards. The staff are truly amazing and always appreciative, making you feel part of the team.
Occasionally, when my husband lets me, I foster a dog. I have fostered eight dogs through the years. My focus is on fostering the dogs with fear and anxiety issues. Some dogs do not do well in a shelter situation but will thrive in foster home setting. The shelter always needs more foster homes for dogs.
It is tremendously rewarding to see the shy, scared dog come out of its shell or the dog who knew no commands learn something new.
People always comment, “How can you not take them home – I could never volunteer there.” I tell them, “Give it a try and you will reap the rewards.”
These animals give me so much in return for a little kindness. I see myself and the shelter as just a stepping stone to a new life, and it is an honor to be part of the transition.
If you are interested in volunteering at AVHS, fill out a volunteer application at ark-valley.org or contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org.
Sally Mather, an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer, lives in Salida with her husband and dog, Izzy.