Back in my guiding days I had a regular client who over the years became a friend, and who every time we met asked a question that never failed to bring a smile to my face along with a rueful shake of my head.
“So, what’s today’s secret fly?” or the variation “Where’s the secret spot today?”
Flattered as I was at his assumption of the extent of my river-related knowledge, his question showed a fundamental lack of understanding about what a guide brings to the table, not to mention the realities of the life of a fish.
For starters, unlike teenagers, fish don’t eat 24/7. Additionally, many anglers also assume that certain esoteric knowledge is granted us by the mere fact of being a “guide,” perhaps in some part through a dark pact with Beelzebub. We trade our souls in return for a life spent on the river, carefree and immune to the laws of economics and aging. Like Faustus, essence is exchanged for the key to mysteries, mysteries denied mere mortals and especially those who only get to fish a couple of times a year.
The reality, of course, is quite different. In some ways, the life of a guide could be compared to suffering an extended period of water torture. Instead of the steady drip drip drip of water on the forehead, instead we are exposed to the daily drip drip drip of dropped back casts, poor line control, and a stoic refusal on the part of the angler to believe that fish actually feed close to the bank.
Accordingly, you might assume that when a day off comes along, most guides would retreat to the confines of their hovel, there to explore the dark recesses of the mind to be found lurking at the bottom of a bottle of cheap scotch.
While this may be true for some, most of us are drawn, like a moth to a flame, back to the river. There is a need to reaffirm for oneself that fish actually do live where you tell your clients they do, and a good drift with a mend or two makes a difference.
There is a need to see a fly presented without three feet of superfluous fly line coiled around it like a protective cobra, and to see a gentle, measured hook set rather than an excited, agricultural skyward heave.
But there is also a need to be reminded that we all make mistakes. We like to think that we are immune to the same foibles and failings to which our clients are susceptible, but the truth is usually quite different.
We also relearn that fishing from a boat is difficult. With everything that is going on, it is easy to over cast, or mess up a mend, or excitedly pull the fly away from an eager fish.
There is a need to remind oneself that it is really only about getting out on the water, enjoying a few belly laughs, and not taking it all so seriously.
So the answers to the questions posited above, as revealed to me by my connection to the Dark Side, are: Whatever fly is naturally presented to where the fish are, and any spot you find yourself on the river.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.