by Sara Law
Salida Parks and Recreation
The Salida Parks and Recreation Department, in cooperation with Chaffee County, has put on the 10K-a-day step challenge for many years for city and county employees to stay healthy and fit.
This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to push the start date of the challenge to April and include the public in our step challenge.
It is best to stay home, but we understand that everyone needs a little fresh air. If you are going outside for the 10K-a-day challenge, here are some tips to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
Wash your hands before and after your walk.
Be sure to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between you and your neighbor while on your walk or run.
Do not touch equipment or hard surfaces. If you do, be sure to wash your hands afterwards.
Try to sneeze or cough into your elbow when possible.
Please avoid going out and be sure to take care of yourself indoors if you are feeling sick.
We highly recommend you try doing a majority of your steps in the comfort of your own home. Consider increasing your step count by:
Having a family dance party.
Using a treadmill if you have one.
Taking a break every 50 minutes to do a five-minute lap of your home.
We hope you will participate and look forward to seeing how many steps we can accumulate together. For more information, go to the Events page at Salidarec.com.
Another way to recreate from the comfort of your own home is to join our weekly virtual classes on our Facebook group “Salida Parks and Rec Live Stream Classes.” Each week we feature fitness classes led by our beloved aquatics and rec instructors, teach Science for Kids, learn about self care and even how to cook in a quarantine.
Our class schedule comes out every Sunday, and we hope you will follow us on Facebook and Instagram @salidaparksandrec to learn more about our programs.
Sara Law is Salida recreation supervisor.