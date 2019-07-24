by Ryan Wiegman
Salida Recreation
Can you believe it? It feels like summer has just started and it’s already winding down. Programs here at the Recreation Department are winding down as well. We have a few more activities planned this summer for kids and then we will start looking toward fall programs.
This month brings the start of new leadership here at the department. Diesel Post has stepped into the recreation director position, and we are excited to have him here.
The new Recreation Master Plan is also well underway with public meetings happening regularly. The consulting team at 110% is moving forward with the process, and it will shape the future of recreation here in Salida for at least the next 10 years.
To find out more about the Recreation Master Plan process and to be involved, watch for meeting times in The Mountain Mail, on Salida Recreation’s Facebook page, website and other news sources around town.
During July and August, bring in your receipt from a rafting trip and get $2 off adult admission and $1 off youth admission at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Summer swim lessons
We have one remaining swim lesson session, which is Session 5: July 29-Aug 8.
Lessons are held Monday through Thursday for 45 minutes, eight lessons per session.
Register for the 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. start time. Spots are limited. Preschool levels (ages 4-5) are offered during each of the remaining sessions. Levels 1-4 (ages 6+) are offered at every session and time. Registration ends Friday.
Cost is $50/session of eight lessons.
Private lessons are always available. Please call the pool, 719-539-6738, to arrange.
Salida Cyclones swim team
Swim team spring practice schedule began April 1.
Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays: Please see salidacyclones.com for specific practice times. For more information about joining the Salida Cyclones swim team, contact Torrey Lengrech at 719-539-2990 or visit salidacyclones.com.
Summer Camp Fridays
Summer Camp Fridays continue every Friday through Aug. 9. Camp is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with different activities every week, including playing in the park, arts and crafts, swimming, miniature golf, bowling, visiting the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery and other fun activities. The cost is $8, and you must sign up by 4 p.m. Wednesday the week of the camp to be enrolled. Space is limited. Sign up while there is still room. Cost is $8/Friday. Ages: 5-12.
To sign up, call the pool at 719-539-6738 or visit salidarec.com to register online.
Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center River Awareness Course: July 26
Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center and Salida Recreation have partnered again this summer to offer a number of different outdoor adventure courses. This half-day course is aimed at helping kids learn about the river and how to enjoy it in a safe way. Cost is $30 and the course runs from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Ages: 12-18.
To sign up, call the pool at 719- 539-6738 or visit salidarec.com to register online.
Canyon River Instruction Rafting and River Safety Course: Aug. 1
Canyon River Instruction and Salida Recreation have teamed up to provide this river safety course. Kids will learn how to safely swim rapids, how to pull themselves back into the raft, avoid hazards and rescue their friends. Lunch and all equipment will be provided. Cost is $60 and the course runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages: 8-14
To sign up, call the pool at 719- 539-6738 or visit salidarec.com to register online.
Captain Zipline: Aug. 2
Join Salida Recreation as we head down to Captain Zipline for a day of fun in the canyon. This zipline adventure will leave from Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. Participants will zip over canyons all morning and enjoy the scenic course at Captain Zipline. Cost is $60. Ages: 8+.
To sign up, call the pool at 719-539-6738 or visit salidarec.com to register online.
Youth scholarships
Did you know? Salida Recreation offers youth scholarships for aquatic center memberships, swim lessons and most of our recreation programs. If you have financial need, or know of someone who does, please download the scholarship application from salidarec.com/scholarships, complete it and return it to the pool. You can also contact Ryan at 719-539-6738 or salidaraces@cityofsalida.com.
Ryan Wiegman is events coordinator at Salida Recreation Department.