The Maori call the river Motu, meaning a place cut off and isolated from its surroundings. Such is the ruggedness of the countryside through which it flows that this description is still as relevant today as it was centuries ago.
Like most New Zealand rivers its course is comparatively short, a mere 60 miles from source to sea, yet so steep and densely forested are the mountains surrounding it that, despite its relative proximity to civilization, a step on its banks is to feel like one has taken a step back in time.
So it felt to that younger me, a city boy born and raised to the bustle and distraction of urban life. Small towns bred small minds, and while countryside had its place, its real purpose was to remind me how vibrant and exciting city life truly was.
Yet my newfound job as an urban-based sales rep for a fledgling rafting company required that I experience, at least once, each of the company’s offerings, hence my participation in this particular three-day expedition.
The Motu protected its secrets well. There were two methods of accessing its upper reaches – helicopter or a tortuous four-hour drive on something technically a road, in reality little more than a rough scarf cut into the forest-clad hillsides.
Decades past, government engineers keen on ascertaining the river’s suitability for a hydroelectric dam had created a rudimentary access. Fortunately the cost benefit analysis did not add up, and the Motu was left free to do what rivers do and flow untrammeled to the sea.
With each turn of the road and cresting of a ridge and accompanying descent into a new, jagged valley, the relevance and self-importance of everyday life seemed to slip away, shed layer by layer until we arrived at the put-in and stepped from dusty vehicles into the world of an emerald river flowing through a forest of deep olive and indigo, the heavy, late summer air alive to the chorus of cicadas and songbirds.
Our rafts, conventional-floored boats with bail buckets – the self-bailing technology of today yet several years off – were rigged to accommodate a paddler on each corner, with watertight barrels containing our clothing and supplies lashed to a steel frame in the center.
While plentiful and exhilarating, I can recall little of the detail and adrenalin of the rapids. Other aspects of the Motu, however, have left their indelible imprint: a small herd of deer – the first I’d seen in the wild – swimming across the river at dusk; an ink-black sky that seemed to sag earthward under the weight of an impossible number of stars; the flicker of firelight across the faces of my raft mates, laughter along with crackling driftwood embers rising high into the night; the signal call of the ruru, New Zealand’s native owl, emanating from the darkness of an otherwise silent, watchful forest.
Alongside these memories, two elemental truths were learned. No mattress will ever be as comfortable as the floor of a raft upturned under the stars, and nothing ever smells as good as the aroma of bacon cooking on an open fire in the cool of morning.
The following Monday, back on my early urban beat, I stood at a busy intersection as traffic roared and pedestrians bustled. I thought of the Motu, of the silence, of time spent away from artificial constructs and closer to the rhythm and cycles of nature, and decided the time had come for a change. I’d try on small-town life for size and spend more time on a river, and less between four walls.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.