It’s a new year with ideas to help my dogs eat healthier. They get their regular kibble at mealtimes, but what else can I give as snacks or a treat on top of that dry kibble?
I already add a bit of reduced-sodium organic bone broth to their kibble, which they seem to enjoy. I found a list of the 12 healthiest human foods that dogs can eat and will attempt to interest them in some of them.
Peanut butter. This is an old standby. They adore peanut butter. So it’s not new, but I will be careful I never buy any with sugar substitutes, especially xylitol. Xylitol can be deadly for dogs. Check the boxed peanut butter treats also to ensure no sugar substitutes. Unsalted is a better choice as well.
Chicken. Their dry dog food has chicken as the first ingredient. Cooper gets a weight management kibble, and Willow the puppy gets the kind for large-breed pups. I’ve started to add a few pieces of real chicken on top of their dry food, and they relish that. No cooked chicken bones, however, as they splinter. Raw bones are chewy and soft and OK, but I’m leery of that, so they never get those.
Cheese. My dogs will go to almost any length to get a piece of cheese, so this is never a problem, but it can be one if left unintentionally on the counter. I have yet to try cottage cheese, but that’s on my shopping list for the dogs. No cheese if your dog is lactose intolerant.
Carrots. I can’t get my two to munch on carrots, which would be really good for the overweight Cooper. They’ll take them from me but then drop them and walk away uninterested. Carrots are good sources of vitamin A and high in fiber, low in calories, and raw carrots help keep their teeth clean. Maybe I should dip them in peanut butter.
Yogurt. Good for digestive health and full of protein and calcium. Live cultures are best, and low- or nonfat and no sweetener is best. I, of course, prefer the flavored for myself, but I will think about changing.
Pumpkin. Dog has sensitive tummy? Canned or fresh pumpkin without spices added is a good choice. Fiber and vitamin A, too.
Eggs. Raw or cooked works. Include the shell with raw eggs, which gives the entire amount of biotin, protein, riboflavin and selenium. Don’t add salt or pepper to cooked eggs. My dogs will eat these, though I haven’t included the shells until now.
Green beans. My dogs think I must be kidding when I try raw green beans. It would help Cooper, but he wants no part of them, probably because they’re low in calories. Maybe cooked, but low sodium.
Salmon. I like salmon and will share my cooked salmon with them. It’s high in omega-3 fatty acids and often is used in fish oil capsules. Do not give dogs uncooked salmon.
Sweet potatoes. Easily digestible when steamed or baked and high in vitamin A and fiber. My dogs love these.
Apples. Avoid feeding the seeds as they contain cyanide and that’s not good for dogs or humans. Good vitamin A and C source. For some reason my dogs do not like apples. Maybe I’ll dip these slices in peanut butter, too.
Oatmeal. Found in some dog foods. Good source of fiber, minerals and vitamins if your dog is not grain sensitive. I’ve never added oatmeal, but I think I’ll try old-fashioned oatmeal for them.
