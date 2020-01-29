Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and that makes chocolate high on the priority list. Valentine’s Day and chocolate just seem to go hand in hand.
Aside from the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates, there are plenty of homemade treats you can make for the loves in your life, whether they be grandparents, parents, spouses, children or significant others. Here are some you might like to try.
Chocolate Pecan Pie
- 1 (9-inch) pie crust
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1½ cups pecan halves
- 10 pecan halves
- ½ cup whipping cream, whipped
Heat oven to 325 degrees.
Prepare your favorite 9-inch pie crust. In a bowl, beat corn syrup, sugar, butter, vanilla and eggs with electric mixer. Stir in chocolate chips and 1½ cups pecans. Spread in crust-lined pan. Bake about 1 hour or until filling is set. Cool at least 1 hour. Top with whipped cream and additional pecan halves. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
Chocolate Caramel Custard
Caramel:
- 1½ cups sugar
- ¼ cup water
Custard:
- 8 egg yolks
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 6 ounces chopped semisweet chocolate
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Whipped cream for garnish
Make caramel in a small saucepan, dissolving sugar in water over low heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and let boil until caramel turns an amber color. Remove from heat and divide among eight ramekins. Place ramekins in a large baking pan.
Beat egg yolks and sugar together. Bring half-and-half to a simmer and gradually whisk it into the beaten egg yolk and sugar mixture. Add chocolate and vanilla and stir until smooth. Strain custard through a sieve and divide among ramekins. Pour hot water into the baking dish halfway up the sides of the ramekins and bake for about 30 minutes or until custard is set. Remove from hot water bath and set on wire racks to cool. Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
Crème Brûlée au Chocolat
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 3 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
- 6 large egg yolks
- ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Heat oven to 300 degrees.
Bring cream to a simmer and remove from heat. Add chocolate and stir until well blended.
In another bowl, whisk egg yolks and beat in ¼ cup of the granulated sugar. Whisk chocolate mixture into yolks. Add vanilla and cool to room temperature.
Arrange six ramekins in a baking pan and divide chocolate mixture among them. Fill baking pan with hot water halfway up sides of the ramekins. Bake about 40 minutes or until custard is set. Remove from pan and cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate overnight.
To finish, heat the broiler and in a small bowl combine the remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar with brown sugar. Sprinkle sugar mixture over tops of custards. Broil about 2 inches from heat for about 1 minute to melt sugar. Watch carefully because these can scorch quickly. Let stand about 10 minutes before serving.
Mounds Bars
(My favorite chocolate treat)
- 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- ½ cup melted butter
- 7 ounces coconut flakes
- 1 can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk
- 6 ounces butterscotch chips
- 6 ounces chocolate chips
Combine crumbs with melted butter and pat into a 13-by-9-inch pan. Bake 5 minutes. Mix coconut and Eagle Brand milk and spread over crust. Bake 10 minutes. Chill the bars while you melt chocolate and butterscotch chips in the top of a double boiler. Spread chocolate mixture over tops of bars. Refrigerate until serving time.
Chocolate Oatmeal Cake
- 1¾ cups flour
- 3 tablespoons cocoa powder (unsweetened)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1¾ cups boiling water
- 1 cup quick cooking oatmeal
- ½ cup softened butter
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Heat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13-by-9-inch pan.
Combine flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Pour boiling water over oatmeal in another bowl and let stand about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, combine butter and brown sugar until fluffy and beat in eggs, one at a time. Add egg mixture to oatmeal. Then gradually stir in dry ingredients. Pour mixture into prepared pan. Sprinkle walnuts and chocolate chips over top. Bake about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool before serving.
Chocolate Cherry Ice Cream Roll Cake:
- ½ cup flour
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon cherry liqueur
- ¾ cup sugar
Filling:
- 1 quart softened cherry ice cream
Topping:
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Maraschino cherries and chocolate curls for garnish (to make curls, allow a bar of semisweet chocolate to warm slightly. Then “peel” off curls with a vegetable peeler onto a sheet of waxed paper and chill until needed.)
Heat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a jelly roll pan (15½ by 10½ inches). Line bottom of pan with waxed or parchment paper and grease the paper.
Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. In another bowl beat eggs until thick and lemon colored. Slowly add liqueur. Gradually add dry ingredients and pour into prepared pan. Bake about 10 minutes or until top springs back when touched. Cool the pan on a wire rack for about 2 minutes. Then invert on a flat surface covered with waxed paper and cool almost completely.
To make the roll, beginning with the long side, roll cake like a jelly roll and wrap in a towel. It may help to sprinkle towel with powdered sugar. Refrigerate until cooled. Then unroll, spread softened ice cream over cake and roll back up. Wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap and freeze for at least 2 hours before serving.
For topping, beat cream until it thickens. Add cocoa and powdered sugar and continue beating until mixture makes stiff peaks. Spread over sides and ends of cake roll and garnish with chocolate curls and maraschino cherries.