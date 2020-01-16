A good friend of mine, Dave, previously from Chaffee County, has been working in Kenya for the past 13 years. He shared a story from a recent Christmas party in Kisumu, Kenya, that involved a young man, Jehoshaphat, who he has worked with through the Family of Hope Organization.
In Dave’s words, let’s pick up the story as it reaches its pinnacle:
“After lunch, there was swimming at a nearby hotel, and Jehoshaphat courageously jumped off the diving board. Only problem was, Jehoshaphat doesn’t know how to swim.
“I’m standing there watching him flailing his arms, trying to stay above water, as other guys are trying to help him. They weren’t able to keep him afloat, and then I was watching Jehoshaphat, arms raised, sinking to the bottom of the pool. It was scary.
“I removed my sandals, keys and credit cards and dove in with my clothes on to save him. Another staff was waiting and pulled him up on the edge of the pool. Miraculously, he didn’t take in any water. He sat dazed for a while, but then was fine. Whew!
“That evening, I asked Jehoshaphat what he was thinking as he was sinking to the bottom of the pool. He said he was thinking of being saved.
“Many people are drowning (metaphorically). Some know they are going under, but others are completely unaware of their condition.”
Dave’s story reminded me of why it is absolutely critical that our young people have at least one mentor in their lives. No, it’s not the role of a mentor to save or rescue someone from drowning. However, a mentor may be able to show a young person different ways to swim as they navigate through the complexities of life.
Even more essential, a young person will thrive knowing there is at least one person who recognizes and cares when they are slipping beneath the waves of adolescence.
In the same manner, a young person will also thrive knowing there is at least one person who is ready to celebrate their successes both big and small.
As a mentor, your role is to build a connection with your young person. That’s it. It’s that simple. You don’t have to be athletic, musically gifted or even handsome to become a mentor. Trust me, you have the qualifications to be an excellent mentor.
January is National Mentoring Month, and we have youth ages 7 and older waiting to be matched in both Buena Vista and Salida. The strength of our communities will be defined by how well we care for one another.
For more information or to get involved, contact Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581 or kwilcox@chaffeecounty.org or visit the Family & Youth Initiatives website, chaffeecountyfyi.org.
Kenny Wilcox is Mentors and Youth in Action program coordinator at Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.