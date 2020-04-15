Today’s recipes are for desserts.
Since desserts represent the end of a meal, this is appropriate since this is the final “Arlene’s Cuisine” after roughly 40 years. I am giving it up to focus more on my hypnotherapy practice, Fresh Start Therapies LLC.
How things will go given the current worldwide pandemic with COVID 19 remains to be seen, but life is always pretty much uncertain. We never know from one day or even one hour to the next how things will change, and of course they can always change for the better.
So much has changed since I started writing this column in 1981. That was before internet and websites and I was receiving recipes and promotional products in the mail, along with beautiful photographs of the prepared foods. It seemed a shame to waste them, and thus “Arlene’s Cuisine” was born. Originally it was called “The Cooking Corner,” but my late husband, Bob, came up with the more creative name, “Arlene’s Cuisine.”
As we entered the computer age there were a few glitches. In the early days stories were typed on the computer and transferred to floppy disks in some kind of code I no longer remember, but I do remember things like 3¾ cups of sugar coming out as 334 cups of sugar.
In the beginning, I received sample boxes of grapefruit, onions, cookies and even chocolate products along with the recipes. With the advent of the computer age, that stopped, and only occasionally would I receive recipes from other sources, so my own giant cookbook and recipe collection became my source. Occasionally there would be a request for a specific recipe, and it was always fun to research those and find the answer.
Another thing that has changed, particularly with desserts, is that back in the day, many of my favorite dessert recipes included uncooked eggs or egg whites. Then, about 20 years ago, we were warned about the dangers of uncooked eggs, so those recipes can no longer be used.
In 2003 The Mountain Mail published “The Best of Arlene’s Cuisine,” which included 200 recipes that readers had indicated over the years were their favorites.
Many thanks to the faithful readers who have said they enjoyed this column over the years, and do enjoy the following desserts as I “dessert” “Arlene’s Cuisine.”
Pineapple
Upside-Down Cake
(Serves 10)
- 6 canned pineapple slices
- 6 maraschino cherries
- 1 cup chopped walnuts, divided
- 1 package white or yellow cake mix
Place pineapple slices in a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Place a cherry in center of each slice. Sprinkle half of the walnuts around the pineapple. Prepare cake mix according to package directions (remembering to adjust for elevation) and spoon batter over pineapple. Sprinkle with remaining nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Chocolate
Butterscotch Dessert
- ½ cup butter
- 1¼ cups flour
- ½ cup pecans
Mix into a crust and pat into bottom of a 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake 20 minutes and cool.
Next layer:
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ½ of an 8-ounce container of Cool Whip
Mix these together until well blended, cool and spread over crust.
Next layer:
- 1 package instant chocolate pudding and 1 package instant butterscotch pudding
- 3 cups milk
Mix these with an electric mixer and spread over cream cheese layer.
Top with remaining Cool Whip.
Marmy’s Easy Dessert
(Marmy was my mother-in-law, and this dessert was one of her specialties.)
- 2 packages red or orange gelatin
- ½ pint cream, whipped
- 2 packages frozen berries or a large can of fruit cocktail
- 1 large angel food cake
- 2 cups liquid from the berries or fruit cocktail
Combine gelatin, liquid from the fruit with enough water to make 2 cups and let set until partly gelled. Fold in whipped cream, broken-up pieces of cake and fruit. Let set in refrigerator until firm.
Sour Cherry Cobbler
(This one is great when we have an abundance of sour cherries growing locally in about late July.)
- 4 cups sour cherries, pitted and rinsed
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- 1 cup flour
- 1 teaspoon double acting baking powder (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 6 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut into pieces
- ¼ cup boiling water
- Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for topping
Put cherries and any juices from them in a bowl and stir in cornstarch, 2/3 cup sugar, lemon juice and almond extract.
In another bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and butter, blending until it resembles coarse meal. Stir in ¼ cup boiling water and stir until well combined.
Place cherries in an 8-inch cast iron skillet and bring to a boil. Drop batter by heaping tablespoons onto cherries. Bake cobbler in the middle of a 350-degree oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until top is golden. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
Pumpkin Pie with
Kahlua Topping
- 1 9-inch pastry crust
- 1 cup canned milk
- ½ cup brown sugar, packed
- ¼ cup Kahlua
- ¼ cup light corn syrup
- 1½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1½ cups canned pumpkin
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Whipped Cream Topping with Kahlua (recipe follows)
Chill prepared pie crust. Combine milk, sugar, Kahlua, corn syrup, spice and salt. Beat in pumpkin and eggs. Bake crust in a 450-degree oven for about 9 minutes. Pour pumpkin mixture into the crust and turn temperature down to 325 degrees. Bake for about 45 minutes or until filling is just about set in the center. Cool and serve with Kahlua Whipped Cream Topping.
Kahlua Whipped
Cream Topping
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 tablespoons Kahlua
- 1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar
Beat all ingredients together until stiff.