by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Who doesn’t like to win? This is a chance for you to score a triple win. Do so by volunteering to walk dogs for Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista.
It’s easy to do. I am only 5 feet tall, a 71 year-old senior and not a super-fit Colorado hiker, but I am completely comfortable walking these furry guys and gals who just want to receive some quality TLC and good, healthy exercise while waiting for their forever homes.
Once a week, I walk two to five dogs over a span of about two hours, taking breaks whenever I need. It is not taxing timewise nor energywise. I have fun. I am outside breathing fresh air while getting healthy exercise. I take in the beauty of Mount Princeton and its surrounding landscape and deep Colorado blue skies.
Most importantly, I am boosting my heart and soul by sharing love and constructive exercise with amazing dogs, keeping them fit, socialized, happy and more adoptable. Life gets no better than this.
Walking the AVHS dogs is fun. I smile as they explore, delighting in smells, sights and sounds. I laugh as they wag their tails and wiggle all over with joy. The little ones just bounce. Then when their loving eyes look at me as if to say “thank you,” my heart melts with a warmth that continues throughout the week. I am stress free. I am happy. Walk one of these bundles of love, and you will feel the same.
When a dog you walk is adopted, you will jump for joy knowing his/her wish came true, and a home is richer. You feel a little part of that. Volunteering makes such connections, makes us feel good because we make a difference.
You help the dedicated, hardworking Ark-Valley staff when you walk dogs. It is one less thing for them to do. While dogs are out, the staff can tend to their kennels, take other dogs out in the yard for training, look after the cats or do any other of the endless jobs their positions require.
This staff is appreciative and caring of its volunteers. They watch out for our safety, giving us necessary information about each dog we walk and never letting us walk a dog they think might be too strong or playful for us to handle.
Ark-Valley Humane Society is an amazing place to volunteer, and there are many ways to donate your time, talents and love. Dog-walking is one that has many benefits or wins for you, the dogs and the staff.
To join the rewarding experience of dog-walking for AVHS, send an email to Jenna at jgeldreich@ark-valley.org or call 719-395-2737. Be a triple winner. Walk dogs.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.