“Six more casts,” I said, “then we’ll leave.”
I stood in the shallows of a small inflow to the lake, the pebbles at my feet washed gray by the gentle current, then tea-colored as the water deepened and current dissipated until the shoreline dropped away and the water became an inky black.
She sat at my back on a log fallen in marshy ground, looking out across the expanse of water to the far shore, hints of fall color among the fir, living green mixed with the brown and purple of the dead.
“Fishing is like online shopping,” she remarked. “Click just one more page, and you’ll find the perfect dress. Always one more page.”
I contemplated this wisdom as I stood, watching my fly alone on the water, too deep where it lay to spot the approach of a cruising fish. I dared not look away to acknowledge her truth. Already that afternoon, a moment’s inattention had cost us both the opportunity to hook a roaming cutthroat.
Six casts on still water last a lot longer than six on moving. The fly was content to sit on the water for as long as I was content to look at it. Every angler has their breaking point, that time when they begin to lose faith in their choice and instinct and look for the next likely place.
Fishing the shallows, as we’d done for most of the afternoon, it had been easier to know when to keep or ditch that faith. I picked up the line and cast again, a little to the left this time, toward shallower water.
Standing out against the sunlight on the shallows we’d been fishing earlier, the cruising cutts had been easier to detect and target with a purposeful cast, rather than the shotgun-fired-into-the-clouds approach of this deeper water I now fished.
We’d been able to watch their every move, gliding without apparent effort or input among the grassy margins, their shadows mingling with the dark outlines of fallen logs, half-sunk into the lake bed. Occasionally one would rise, nose up, to sip something small and undetectable to our eyes, before resuming its beat.
Fortunately, enough had shown an interest in the grasshopper pattern we’d fished with to keep us encouraged and entertained. Some would change direction and swim from several feet away to investigate. One would get within a few inches then turn and swim quickly away, sensing the trap. The next would swim purposefully toward it, white mouth opening and inhaling the fly without a second’s hesitation.
Some we hooked, a few we landed, and a couple of big fish left us bereft, looking momentarily skyward then searching through the fly box for the next, most similar pattern to tie on.
Wind bursts would churn the lake’s surface to a choppy gray, then a sudden calm would settle and it would become like glass, reflecting the cloudless sky overhead.
During one such period of calm, we’d stood high upon a rocky cliff, looking down on, and into, the water. Fish of all sizes, some little more than fingerlings, others likely weighing 2 pounds or more, cruised their individual circuits.
“I didn’t realize they got so big up here,” she’d remarked. If there’s enough food, I’d thought. Lake fish spend zero calories fighting against a river’s current.
Breaking my reverie, I turned further to my left, casting along the shoreline, toward the long dark shadow of a submerged log.
“That’s six,” she said. “I’m tired, and there’s still the hike back down to come.”
On the far shore a pair of hikers emerged from the shadows and stood, taking in the same vista we’d admired upon gaining the final approach of the trail a few hours earlier. The hound, who up until now had been making a nuisance of herself along the shoreline, looked up at the intrusion, wagging her body in anticipation of new best friends to make.
“Yep, I’m feeling it too,” I agreed. “We’ll have to continue shopping next time.”
