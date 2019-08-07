by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
“Warning to all who hike with dogs.”
This was the heading of an email I recently received from one of the members of my hiking club. What she witnessed is a shocking reminder that dog owners must act responsibly when hiking with their furry friends.
She observed two girls with their dogs ignore the signage at Agnes Vaille Falls warning of loose rocks. One girl’s dog ran ahead of her and knocked down several rocks. One hit the girl’s head, which sent her to the emergency room.
The girl’s accident could have been worse. Many such accidents occur. They are preventable.
Hikers need to heed warnings and stay on designated trails. Trails are marked for safety and to prevent destruction of land.
Hikers with dogs need to take additional precautions.
Before hiking in any area, be certain dogs are allowed. They are not permitted in wildlife reserves nor on preservation trails. Check to see if a leash is required. Keep even well-behaved dogs on leash if in highly trafficked areas.
Only allow your dog to be off leash if you have control and there are no dangers.
Having control means your dog is socialized and will not growl nor lunge at people and other dogs. He will not jump and bark at everything that moves. He responds to your voice to come, sit and stay.
Know the area you are hiking and its potential hazards: dangerous terrain, logging, mining, trail work and hunting activity. Dress your dog in bright orange and keep him close in these places. Keep his leash near to use when necessary.
Watch out for vegetation that could poison, entangle or injure your pet. Use caution when letting pets drink from streams. Canines can get giardia, too. Take water and offer it often to lessen drinking from streams.
Pick up your dog’s waste. Because dogs are carnivores, their waste spreads parasites and bacteria. It contaminates water sources.
Be familiar with wildlife in the area, take steps to prevent encounters and know what to do if one occurs, especially with bears and mountain lions. Deer, moose, coyotes and other dogs can become aggressive if they feel they or their babies are threatened.
Avoid surprising animals by making noise. Put bear bells on your dog’s collar. Listen and stay alert. Watch for tracks and scat. Keep your dog in sight and call to return if you see danger. Have a whistle or horn ready to use. Carry bear spray and know how to use it. Know where snakes like to hide or sun and keep your dog away.
Carry a first-aid kit and cellphone if help becomes necessary.
Hiking with a well-trained dog is fun, but you are in the wild and must act responsibly for the safety of your furry friend and yourself.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.