by Susan Wolfe
and Betty Brooks
Ark-Valley Humane Society
For 16 years Betty Brooks has been involved in helping the cats at the Ark-Valley Humane Society. For 10 of those years she fostered several kitten litters in her home.
Betty said, “It was such fun naming the kittens, which at that time all their names had to start with the same letter.” She would be told you have the “S” litter, and she and her granddaughter, Laura, had fun thinking up names.
She set aside one of her rooms in her house for fostering until the kittens were old enough to interact with her two cats, who also came from Ark-Valley Humane Society.
She said she thought it was very important to socialize these kittens and introduce them to various household noises and even her daughter’s dogs, so they would become very adoptable.
One of the most interesting times was when she was given a pregnant mother one late afternoon and by early morning the next day the cat had a litter of five.
All was going well until three days later the mother, who had been a stray, just couldn’t feed the babies and all seemed lost. Her daughter, Susan Wolfe, quickly called a local vet who was a friend, who told her to start feeding all the cats a mixture of mashed banana and Karo syrup. It revived all of them, but then hand feeding the kittens had to be done every few hours around the clock for weeks.
“We saved them all!” they said.
During her 16 years of volunteering, she began cleaning the cat cages twice a week, but after four years chose Sunday mornings as her only day. About this time Susan joined her, and for the last 12 years they have cleaned together or covered for each other when one or the other had to go out of town.
During the 12 years Susan Wolfe has volunteered, she also fostered animals, including a litter of rabbits and a litter of puppies.
Susan said, “The danger of fostering these animals is that I fall in love with them and end up keeping some of them. I have owned two of the rabbits, two of the dogs and five of the cats.”
This year Betty turns 90, and she feels it is time to finally “retire.”
It’s getting harder to get up on the step stools or down on the ground to clean the cages, though she intends to continue coming in and spending time petting the cats.
