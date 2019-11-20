Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. There’s no stress about getting the right gift and spending a lot of money (except for the turkey dinner), and there are so many special memories attached to this day.
Every family has its own favorite foods. Ours was pretty basic with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries and sweet potatoes, but it’s always fun to add something new to that traditional menu. Below are some suggestions.
Orange Cheesecake
Cheesecake:
- 1¼ cups graham cracker crumbs
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
- ¾ cup sugar
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons flour
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon orange liqueur (like Grand Marnier)
- Topping:
- 1 large orange
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
Heat oven to 300 degrees. Combine the graham cracker crumbs and butter and pat into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan and chill in the freezer while preparing the filling.
Combine cream cheese and sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer or in a food processor until well blended. Add eggs one at a time. Beat in flour, sour cream and liqueur until well blended. Pour carefully into the chilled crust. Bake about 1 hour or until the center is almost “set.” Cool and then cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours.
In the meantime prepare the topping. Slice the orange into thin rounds, discarding the ends and seeds. Stir sugar, ¾ cup water and lemon juice until the sugar is dissolved and add the orange slices. Bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer about 5 minutes. Uncover and simmer slowly, keeping slices separate and turning occasionally as you baste them with the syrup. When they are translucent and “candied,” add just enough hot water to made ½ cup liquid and let the slices and syrup cool. Then remove the slices and allow to dry and let the syrup cool at least 1 hour.
When both the cheesecake and the topping have cooled, run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen the cheesecake from the sides and arrange the orange slices on top.
Bring the reserved syrup to a boil and stir until the syrup is golden brown. Stir in the orange juice and let cool to room temperature. Brush the syrup over the orange slices. Refrigerate the cake until well chilled. Overnight is best.
Cranberry Citrus Relish
- 1 large orange
- 1 lime
- 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh cranberries
- ¾ cup honey
Blanch the orange and lime for about 5 minutes in a saucepan of boiling water and drain. Cool. Cut the orange and lime in half and reserve the other halves for another use. Chop the cranberries coarsely in an old-fashioned food chopper or food processor. Combine the cranberries, lime, orange and honey in a bowl and chill overnight. (This can be made as much as 2 days in advance.) Makes about 4 cups.
Potato Parsnip Puree
- 3 pounds baking potatoes
- 1½ pounds parsnips, peeled and cut into ¾-inch pieces
- ½ stick unsalted butter, softened
- White pepper to taste
Peel the potatoes and cut into pieces. Add the potatoes and parsnips to salted cold water and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 35 minutes or until tender. Drain, and reserve 1 cup of the liquid. Put the potatoes and parsnips through a food mill, food processor or ricer. Add the butter, stirring until melted. Add the salt and pepper to taste and enough of the liquid to reach the desired consistency.
Turkey and
Cornbread Stuffing
Turkey and gravy:
- 6 tablespoons plus 1½ teaspoons unsalted butter
- 1 (15-pound) turkey at room temperature, neck and giblets removed
- Cornbread stuffing (recipe follows)
- 1 onion cut in quarters
- 2 tablespoons flour
- Salt and pepper
Melt 4 tablespoons of butter over low heat. Dampen four 2-foot-long sheets of cheesecloth and soak in the melted butter. Heat oven to 450 degrees and loosely fill the turkey body and neck cavities with the stuffing.
Truss the turkey with kitchen string to close the cavities. Place the turkey, breast up, on a rack in a roasting pan and cover the breast with the butter-soaked cheesecloth. Place the turkey in the oven and reduce the heat to 325 degrees. Baste occasionally, cooking for about 3½ hours or until a meat thermometer inserted in the inner thigh reaches 155 degrees.
Remove the cheesecloth and place the remaining stuffing in foil or a casserole in the oven to bake. Return the turkey to the oven and baste frequently for about another hour or until the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees. (This may take longer at Salida’s elevation.)
While the turkey is roasting, make the stock for the gravy in a saucepan, melting 1½ teaspoons of butter. Add the onion and reserved neck and giblets (except the liver) and cook, turning until well browned. Add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for about 90 minutes. Strain the stock and set aside.
When the turkey is done, transfer it to a platter and cover with foil or the roasting pan cover to keep it warm. Pour the pan juices into a bowl and skim off the fat. Place the roasting pan on the stove and heat until it sizzles and stir in the turkey stock, scraping the pan to get the browned pieces from the bottom of the pan. Add the remaining pan juices and simmer about 5 minutes.
Combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter with the flour until smooth. Reduce the heat, add the flour mixture to the pan juices and keep stirring. Season the gravy with salt and pepper to taste.
Cornbread for Stuffing
(You’ll need to double the recipe to get enough cornbread for the stuffing)
- 2 cups sifted flour
- 2 cups cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons baking powder (1 tablespoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1½ teaspoons salt
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil or bacon drippings
Heat the oven to 400 degrees and butter a 13-by-9-inch pan. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and make a well in the center. Mix the eggs, milk and oil until blended and pour into the well. Stir until combined. It’s OK if the batter is a little lumpy. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for about 30 minutes or until firm. Cool, cut into cubes and let dry, uncovered, for a day or two before making the stuffing.
Stuffing
- ¼ cup minced onions
- 1½ cups chopped celery
- 1 cup butter
- 9 cups cornbread cubes
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon sage (crushed)
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Combine onion and celery in butter in a skillet and cook until the onion is tender. Add about one-third of the cornbread. Put the cornbread in a bowl, add the rest of the ingredients and toss. Stuff the turkey just before roasting (never stuff the night before).