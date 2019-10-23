by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Sadly, the Decker Fire with its evacuations reminds us that we never know when we might have to unexpectedly leave our homes. Having a plan of what to take and where to go helps in such a crisis. Remembering the needs of our animals is a crucial part of this.
Emergencies come in many forms. There are natural disasters such as fires, earthquakes, floods and tornadoes. A house with pets home alone can have a gas leak, fire or explosion. Any of us can have an unexpected illness or injury requiring hospitalization, a place where our pets cannot go.
Each situation is different and requires different measures to see that our animals are safe and provided with the best possible care.
A good place to start your pet preparedness for disasters is online. Go to aspca.org and select “disaster preparedness.” You will find a comprehensive article on the simple steps you can take now to protect your beloved pet in the event of any unexpected circumstances.
They cover a variety of situations that could impact your cats and dogs and also provide special considerations for horses, birds, reptiles and other small animals.
A few of their key suggestions are:
Post a Rescue Alert Sticker on or near your front door to let people know pets are inside your home. Include the types and numbers. Also include name and phone number of your vet.
In an emergency, never leave pets behind. They can become trapped, injured or lost. Follow the instructions of authorities.
Select a safe haven now for you and your pet outside your immediate area. Shelters and kennels open their doors but need our help to not become overwhelmed. Remember that many hotels and motels are not pet friendly.
Secure a caregiver for your unexpected absences. It should be someone you trust, lives close, has access to your house, is usually home and knows your pet. Be certain he/she knows the location of everything your pet needs, including medical records.
Prepare a “Go-Kit.” This should include: a three- to seven-day supply of food and water and bowls for both; a two-week supply of medicines in a waterproof container; medical records and a good photo; extra collar with ID and leash; pet first-aid kit; crate or sturdy carrier for each pet with padding; disposable litter trays and scoopable litter; a few favorite toys; and liquid dish soap, disinfectant and disposable garbage bags for cleanup. Be certain that everyone in your family knows where this is located and keep anything that expires updated.
Hopefully you will never face an emergency requiring evacuation from your home nor care of your pet in your absence, but a few steps now will keep you prepared and your furry friends safe.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.